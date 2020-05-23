Jimmys Post

Myleene Klass shares a smooch with boyfriend Simon Motson as she arrives at Global Radio

Myleene Klass shares a smooch with boyfriend Simon Motson as she arrives at Global Radio

Myleene Klass shares a smooch with beau Simon Motson as she opts for a lacy black top to arrive at Global Radio

By Laura Fox For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

They’ve been happily dating since 2016.

And Myleene Klass couldn’t hide her love for boyfriend Simon Motson on Saturday, as they shared a smooch after he dropped her at the Global Radio in London.

The presenter, 41, opted for a racy black negligee top and combat trousers as she arrived to host her weekly show on Smooth Radio.

Romantic: Myleene Klass, 41, couldn't hide her love for boyfriend Simon Motson on Saturday as they shared a romantic smooch after he dropped her at the Global Radio Studios in London

Romantic: Myleene Klass, 41, couldn’t hide her love for boyfriend Simon Motson on Saturday as they shared a romantic smooch after he dropped her at the Global Radio Studios in London

As ever Myleene looked effortlessly chic in a loose fitting black top with a lace trim, which she teamed with loose-fitting black striped trousers.

The mother-of-three carried a checked red shirt on top of her white Chanel bag as she headed into the studio to host her show, which she has continued to do despite the coronavirus lockdown.

After Simon pulled up in his car, Myleene gave him a sweet goodbye kiss as she jumped out, with her long dark tresses billowing in the wind.

Stylish: The presenter opted for a racy black negligee top as she arrived to host her weekly show on Smooth Radio.

Stylish: The presenter opted for a racy black negligee top as she arrived to host her weekly show on Smooth Radio.

Adorable: Myleene was seen sharing a kiss with boyfriend Simon after he dropped her off at he radio studios in London

Adorable: Myleene was seen sharing a kiss with boyfriend Simon after he dropped her off at he radio studios in London

Gentleman: He held the door open for her as she climbed out, continuing to host her radio show during the coronavirus lockdown

Gentleman: He held the door open for her as she climbed out, continuing to host her radio show during the coronavirus lockdown

It comes after Myleene shared a sweet video of son Apollo and Simon picking her up from work on Thursday. 

The Smooth Radio presenter was greeted by her family outside the Global Radio studios.  

Yet the video took a hilarious turn as Apollo, who stood on father Simon’s legs and pretended to drive the car, called Myleene ‘dada’.

Family: It comes after Myleene shared a sweet video of son Apollo, nine months, and Simon picking her up from work on Thursday

Family: It comes after Myleene shared a sweet video of son Apollo, nine months, and Simon picking her up from work on Thursday

Stylish: As ever Myleene looked effortlessly chic in a loose fitting black top with a lace trim, which she teamed with loose-fitting black striped trousers

Stylish: As ever Myleene looked effortlessly chic in a loose fitting black top with a lace trim, which she teamed with loose-fitting black striped trousers

Perfect: The mother-of-three carried a checked red shirt on top of her white Chanel bag

Casual: She finished her look with chunky boots as she headed into the radio studio

Perfect: The mother-of-three carried a checked red shirt on top of her white Chanel bag and finished her look with chunky boots as she headed into the radio studio

Off she goes: Myleene gave her husband Simon a sweet goodbye kiss as she headed off to continue her radio presenting duties

Off she goes: Myleene gave her husband Simon a sweet goodbye kiss as she headed off to continue her radio presenting duties

Adorable: Simon and Myleene have been together since 2015, and celebrated their fourth anniversary together in October 2019

Adorable: Simon and Myleene have been together since 2015, and celebrated their fourth anniversary together in October 2019

As Myleene approached the car, Apollo excitedly said: ‘Hi dada!’

The former Hear’Say star captioned the clip with: ‘Wait for it… “hi dada” I mean,’ followed by a crying laughing emoji.

Myleene has continued to host her Smooth Radio show from the Global Radio studios in London during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The classical musician also has daughters Ava, 12, and Hero, nine, with her ex-husband Graham Quinn. 

Celebrity mum: Myleene also has daughters Ava, 12, and Hero, nine, with her ex-husband Graham Quinn

Celebrity mum: Myleene also has daughters Ava, 12, and Hero, nine, with her ex-husband Graham Quinn

