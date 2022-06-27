Myntra StyleCast rolls out Campus Ambassador Program, kick starting the journey for ~500 aspiring young creators from leading colleges

The Squad of ambassadors include micro creators from among the top universities in tier-1 and tier-2 cities

StyleCast has scaled its offerings by 5X since launch to over 35,000 styles, offering Gen-Z shoppers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience

More than 1000 influencers are part of the StyleCast influencer campaign, of which ~500 influencers are on leading campuses across India to drive salience for Myntra StyleCast and its partner brands

BANGALORE, India, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Strengthening its proposition for Gen-Z further, Myntra announces the launch of its Campus Ambassador program, onboarding ~500 aspiring fashion influencers from leading colleges across tier–1 and 2 cities in the country to engage deeply with its thriving cohort of Gen-Z consumers.

The Campus Ambassador program is a part of the overall Myntra StyleCast Creator initiative which collectively comprises over 1000 uber-trendy and fashion-first Gen-Z influencers, with a deep passion for creating fresh digital content. Myntra chooses campus influencers on the basis of their relevance with the Gen-Z audience, understanding of the content creation industry, their knack for edgy and trendy fashion, and their diversity and reach. Through this program, Myntra will enable opportunities for these young, budding fashion enthusiasts to learn the ropes of content creation and hone their skills. They will also get the opportunity of being mentored by some of the popular macro Myntra Style Squad influencers as well as get a chance to be featured on Myntra’s live commerce propositions, Myntra-Studio and M-Live, and social media channels, helping them build their fandom and give their content creation pursuit the right kickstart.

The Campus Squad includes an array of students aged 17-21 years from some of the leading institutions in the country, including Indian Institute of Art & Design, Pearl Academy, NIFT, Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, Mount Carmel College – Bengaluru, Indian Institute of Fashion Technology and Symbiosis Institute of Design – Pune to name a few. These campus ambassadors are the faces of Myntra StyleCast on their respective campuses. They are among the coolest and the most fashionable kids on campus that everyone looks up to for their fresh and edgy fashion sensibilities. As part of this initiative, they will be tasked with driving strong FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) around the Myntra StyleCast range by creating content around the latest trends from the world of fashion, with access to a range of Instagram-worthy merchandise from StyleCast, thus establishing brand salience for Myntra StyleCast among their social media clout, including circles on campuses. With Gen-Z’s heavy reliance on social media influencers for shopping inspiration, this program will not only help Myntra StyleCast amplify its share of voice on social media, but also drive end conversions on Myntra, creating a higher volume of contextual and engaging content.

As per industry reports, the creator economy is worth $104.2 billion, with $800 million being invested into creator economy start-ups since 2020. *( Creator Earnings: Benchmark Report 2021 (influencermarketinghub.com) ) Myntra with its pioneering efforts in the influencer space is poised to tap into this rich pool and grow engagement for the platform, as well as social media equity for influencers involved. As Myntra continues to strengthen its offering for the fashion-forward customers across tiers, age groups and genders, the creator-backed commerce plays a crucial role in regulating decision making and awareness amongst the consumer groups in question.

Introduced in December 2021, Myntra StyleCast was launched as a separate section on the app, with ~7000 styles. It has since scaled its unique style offerings by 400%, to over 35,000 styles. Myntra StyleCast has grown 2x in demand since its launch, six months back, with high traction being observed from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Haryana regions. Along with top-performing brands like Urbanic, Sassafras, H&M, Mango and Tokyo Talkies, Myntra StyleCast has recently added several new brands including bebe, Trendyol, and Bo-Street, further bolstering the options on the platform. The top trending categories on Myntra StyleCast include dresses, tops, jeans and t-shirts, which make up 55% of the overall demand for the category, with styles including abstract and floral dresses, bustier tops, crop-tops, Mandarin collared shirts, low-rise jeans and joggers trending among the Gen-Z.

Commenting on the StyleCast Influencer and Campus Ambassador Program launch, Padmakumar Pal, Vice President & Business Head – Apparel, Myntra, said, “We are excited to launch the Campus Ambassador program, as it provides budding influencers an opportunity to grow in the creator ecosystem as well as hone their skills to become the country’s leading fashion influencers. With creator-backed commerce being at Myntra’s core, this will further enable us to build highly engaging communities on social platforms including Myntra and M-Live, while showcasing a wide range of trending styles on Myntra StyleCast to our audiences, thus propelling shopping based on community recommendations – just how the Gen-Z prefers.”

