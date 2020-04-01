MyPillow Exec Rants Against ‘Evil’ Media For Coverage Of His White House Briefing

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell labeled the media “evil” for coverage of his remarks at a White House coronavirus press briefing with President Donald Trump. Appearing on Lou Dobbs’ show on Fox Business Tuesday night, the Bible-quoting executive tore into MSNBC host Chris Hayes, CNN’s Jim Acosta and journalists as a whole. Hayes had commented that Trump’s daily coronavirus press briefings were counterproductive and “dangerous from a public health perspective” because of the president’s falsehoods and failure to embrace science. The cable host suggested that Trump, by calling on private company executives such as Lindell, was detracting further from the credibility of those briefings. CNN’s Acosta had similar sentiments, suggesting that presidential briefings about a global pandemic should feature more medical experts and fewer business representatives touting their companies and praising Trump.

Media: @Acosta in a recap with @wolfblitzer: “These briefings could be better designed. @realDonaldTrump could come out, say a few words – not have these PR stunts like Mr. Pillow coming out and getting a plug for his company – and let us hear more from Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci.” pic.twitter.com/JVQLvakPGE — Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) March 30, 2020

“Seems crazy that everyone’s still taking [the press briefings] when you have the MyPillow guy getting up there talking about reading the Bible,” Hayes said, in a clip Dobbs showed to Lindell on air. “I heard Jim Acosta attack me too, and he was 10 feet from me in the Rose Garden. This is just evil, Lou. This is evil,” Lindell complained. The CEO defended his comments at Trump’s briefing, arguing that he put out a “message of hope” to the country. “I’m appalled by the journalists … I used to think … are they really that evil? Well, yes they are,” he declared.

American Ingenuity: @realMikeLindell discusses how MyPillow is dedicating 75% of its production to making masks to fight the Coronavirus. #AmericaFirst#KAG2020#Dobbspic.twitter.com/JC6fJdFwDD — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) March 31, 2020