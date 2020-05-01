MyState Bank issues free cards for ‘increasingly cashless world’

news, local-news, MyState Bankj, debit cards, coronavirus

MyState Bank will issue Visa debit cards to customers who usually withdraw cash from branches in what it calls an increasingly cashless world. The Tasmanian-based bank said the cards would allow customers to retain easy access to their money during the coronavirus pandemic. “With social distancing making it increasingly difficult for many people to access branches and retailers transitioning to non-cash payments – with many not allowing cash payments at all – MyState Bank’s priority is to ensure all customers are able to access their money to buy goods and services when they need to,” it said. Managing director and chief executive Melos Sulicich said vulnerable customers without cards were at risk due to social distancing as they relied on cash in an “increasingly cashless world”. He said the cards, which would be provided at no cost, were far safer than carrying large amounts of cash. “Even if customers have never needed a debit card, it is becoming necessary as more and more retailers and service providers are avoiding accepting cash in a bid to remove the risk of COVID-19 transmission by bank notes or coins,” he said. Big Tasmanian superannuation fund Tasplan received 5240 applications from members seeking to access their superannuation early because of financial stress from the coronavirus downturn in the first two weeks of the scheme being open. It said it had paid out nearly $42 million by April 29. Tasplan chair Naomi Edwards said: “While super’s primary role is to help people save for retirement, we recognise that for those significantly financially affected by COVID-19, accessing some of your super today may be an absolute necessity which outweighs the benefits of maintaining these savings until you finish working.” “We would, however, urge all Tasmanians to view accessing their super early as a last resort, with the long-term loss of interest earnt on super totals potentially having a large impact on the amount of super savings you could have in retirement, especially for younger Tasmanians.”

