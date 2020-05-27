Mystery as body is discovered in a Brisbane home with two naked, starving teenagers locked next door

Two teenagers have been found locked in a room malnourished and naked with a body in the next room.

Police were called to Stafford in the north of Brisbane at about 7am on Wednesday after reports of a sudden death.

A 49-year-old man’s body was found in the home on Midson Street. He is understood to have died from a heart attack.

A Queensland Police spokesman told Daily Mail Australia initial investigations indicated the man’s death was not suspicious, but detectives were waiting for the results of a post mortem.

Police were called to a home in Stafford in North Brisbane after reports of a body (pictured)

Police at the scene found the teenagers after hearing them scream from inside the locked bedroom.

They were rushed to the Prince Charles Hospital for treatment.

9News reported the teenagers were both intellectually handicapped and had been found in squalid conditions.

The police spokesman declined to comment on the state of the teenagers.

The teenagers were found locked in a room at the house (pictured) by police who heard them trapped inside

There is currently no investigation into their treatment.

Child Safety Minister Di Farmer said it was ‘another horrific incident’, which came just two days after four-year-old Willow Dunn was found dead inside her home at Cannon Hill – about 15km from Stafford.

Willow’s body was found malnourished and decomposing in her bed on Monday, her face partially eaten by rats.

Her father, Mark James Dunn, 43, was charged with murder after he allegedly found the toddler dead on Saturday and didn’t call emergency services until two days later.