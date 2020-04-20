Mystery Tasmanian winner has two weeks to claim $1.6 million

news, local-news,

It’s been 170 days since a Tasmanian shopper bought a lotto ticket that resulted in a $1.6 million windfall and the money still has not been claimed. The oblivious millionaire’s purchased the ticket at Latrobe Newsagency and the winning numbers were revealed on November 2 last year. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Because the winning ticket was unregistered officials have had no way of contacting the lucky winner and need them to come forward and claim the prize. In Tasmania, division one winners have six months to claim their prize directly from the Lott. After this time, the player must apply to claim their prize from the Tasmanian Department of Treasury and Finance. IN OTHER NEWS: Latrobe Newsagency team member Janine Hinds said she was still hoping to unite the winner with their prize. “We haven’t heard anything from any of our customers, but we are still encouraging everyone to check their tickets,” she said. The Lott spokeswoman Bronwyn Spencer said she hadn’t given up hope the winner would discover their ticket hiding in plain sight and come forward to claim their prize. “We’re urging everyone to scour the home, office and car for any unchecked lottery tickets,” Ms Spencer said. “People tell us they find their winning tickets in the most unusual places, from a car glovebox to the bottom of a reusable shopping bag. We’ve also heard stories of tickets hiding in plain sight like on the fridge or in a player’s wallet. “If you realise you’re the Latrobe division one winner we’re looking for, hold on tight to that ticket and give us a call immediately on 131 868 to confirm the win and start the prize claim process.”

