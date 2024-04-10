N-Compass TV Continues Expansion with Asset Purchase of OnPremise Networks, LLC.

DENVER, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — N-Compass TV announced that effective April 1 it’s acquired all assets of its affiliate, OnPremise Networks, LLC, continuing N-Compass TV’s goal of rapidly increasing units, reach, and effectiveness. The principal stakeholders of OnPremise Networks have been significant shareholders of N-Compass TV and members of the N-Compass TV Board.

N-Compass TV has an expansive, community-based, owner-operated digital indoor billboard network. The company currently has over 5,500 digital displays located in high-traffic retail venues across the United States.

N-Compass TV plans to use its proprietary software to grow to 10,000 screens in hundreds of markets.

Since its inception in 2021, OnPremise Network has collaborated with N-Compass TV. OnPremise Networks partners with local media outlets such as newspapers and telecom providers to raise local community profiles and create new revenue streams.

Andrew J. McKenna, Co-founder and CEO of OnPremise Networks, emphasized the strategic benefit of the agreement, stating, “Joining our operational forces with N-Compass TV significantly impacts our collective ability to innovate and grow, without losing what makes us unique – our commitment to community-focused advertising.”

Don Winfrey, CEO of N-Compass TV, further expressed his excitement stating, “The incorporation of OnPremise Networks assets into N-Compass TV’s ownership enhances our mission to revolutionize how businesses connect with their customers, ensuring that every digital sign in our network captures attention and creates meaningful community engagement.”

“Local newspapers and media companies view the N-Compass product as a way to grow revenues through added ad sales and as a way through the publicity of each highly-visible screen to create additional audience awareness, brand recognition, and other benefits of such exposure,” said Scott Pompe, President of Knox County Media Group, a local media partner of OnPremise Networks.

About N-Compass TV: N-Compass TV is a community-based digital marketing agency headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Its proprietary software is licensed to Authorized Dealers and media companies across the country, granting them exclusive territory rights. Currently, N-Compass TV has over 130 Dealers rapidly growing their networks in over 250 communities. The company delivers targeted solutions to meet every community’s unique advertising needs.

