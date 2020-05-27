N.W.S.L. Plans a One-Month Season: 25 Games in One City

Dell Loy Hansen, the Utah Royals owner, and his organization will be the de facto host. Hansen, who also owns the Major League Soccer team Real Salt Lake and the two Utah stadiums, will use his team’s expansive training complex to accommodate all of the teams’ training and competition needs. The league plans to partner with two area hotels to house all nine teams and their staff members in what the league is calling an “N.W.S.L. Village” — an effort at a quasi-quarantine that it hopes will lessen the risk of coronavirus infection for all involved.