N95 Masks as Accessory, Social Distancing Missing: Wedding of HDK’s Son Amid Lockdown Under Scanner

Bengaluru: Decked up in sarees, jewellery and kurta pyjama, guests arrived for the not-so-grand Gowda wedding. But this time, there was one more glad rag to don — an N95 mask. But was social distancing too a part of the day? Hmm, may be no.

Friday, the 17th of April, was the auspicious day that the Gowda family insisted on for their son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s wedding.

This, function however, had more restrictions than being a gala event, people close to the political family claimed. Thanks, to the coronavirus. Nonetheless, the pandemic didn’t seem to have scared the attendees — the 30 people who were invited “in accordance with the lockdown rules”.

Videos and pictures from the function show only a handful guests wearing masks, while others chose to do away with it. The attendees were also spotted talking to each other without maintaining a metre’s distance.

The function took place at a farmhouse in Bidadi, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The original plan was to have a big, fat wedding at a large public ground, adjacent to the twin constituencies of Ramanagara and Channapatna, which are represented in the Assembly by former CM HD Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha.

Questions are now being raised on the authorities, as to why permission was given to the Gowdas for going ahead with the wedding.

Karnataka deputy chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan and Ramnagara in-charge has sought a report from the authorities. “I have sought a report from Ramnagar deputy commissioner. I will speak to the superintendent of police as well, we need to take action otherwise it will be a complete mockery of the system,” he said.

Meanwhile, defending the party, JDS MLC Saravana said that the family was following the rules as much as possible and insisted that only 30 guests be in attendance. “They have called only 30 guests, the others that are seen at the venue are the vendors, caterers and people involved in the preparations,” he added.

Two months ago, the couple’s engagement itself saw a huge crowd that attended the function at a private hotel in Bengaluru. The family had then told ‘well-wishers’ to bless the couple from wherever they were, and that the couple would hold a reception for them once the restrictions were lifted.

Other than contesting in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nikhil has also acted in a few Kannada films. His partner Revathi is the grand-niece of Congress leader and realtor M Krishnappa.

​Last week, BJP’s Turuvekere MLA, Masale Jayaram, came under fire for celebrating his birthday in public, which was attended by hundreds of villagers in Tumkuru. While the MLA claimed that he had gone to the village to spread awareness about coronavirus, an FIR was filed against a few supporters of the MLA for violating lockdown rules.