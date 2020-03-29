Naagin 4: Aaslisha Panwar reveals she does not regret choosing Meri Gudiya over the Nia Sharma starrer | Bollywood Life

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4 has received a lot of positive response from the audience. Fans have loved the new naagins Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani and Sayantani Ghosh. The show has been doing quite well on the TRP charts as well. Rashami Desai has recently joint the show as Nayantara who is back to take revenge from Brinda and for that has changed herself to Shalakha. She has now entered Dev’s (Vijay Kumeria) life as his new wife Shalakha. Even Kahan Hum Kahan Tum actress Dipika Kakar was supposed to join the show but there no confirmation as of now. It was earlier reported that Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti will also be joining the show as Bela. There are reports of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla also entering the show opposite Rashami Desai. Ishq Mein Marjaawan actress Aalisha Panwar was also offered a role in Naagin 4. Also Read – Naagin 4: Sidharth Shukla has a hilarious response to rumours of him joining Rashami Desai on the hit show

However, in a recent chat with IWMBuzz, she revealed that she had rejected the role and did chose to do another show, Meri Gudiya. She said, “Obviously, there is not any show that can beat Naagin, it is a brand in itself. It is true that I was approached for Naagin 4 but I think it was all destined. Maybe, Naagin 4 was not in my destiny hence things did not work out and I got Meri Gudiya over Naagin. I believe that whatever happens, happens for a reason and I have no regrets. I am happy and sure that some other time I might be a part of Naagin, you never know.” Also Read – Naagin 4: Ekta Kapoor, hear this, Hina Khan wants to star in the next installment of the supernatural saga

Also Read – Naagin 4: Do you want to see Sidharth Shukla romancing Rashami Desai in the supernatural saga? — vote now

Also, vote for your favourite Social Media Queen here:

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates.