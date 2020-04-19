Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma on receiving compliments on her looks: ‘I take it from one ear and take it out from another’ | Bollywood Life

Popular TV actress, Nia Sharma, who is considered as one of the good-looking actresses of the small screen, has always grabbed the top spot in the list of Sexiest Asian Women. The Naagin 4 star, who is known for her unconventional looks and style, has recently opened up about receiving compliments on her hot avatar and her candidness will definitely win your heart. Nia spoke about her journey in the entertainment industry and how she cherishes little happiness in life. Also Read – Naagin 4 actor Vijayendra Kumeria opens up about his chemistry with Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai and Anita Hassanandani

View this post on Instagram White Lies A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Apr 10, 2020 at 12:18am PDT

Also Read – Naagin 4: Rashami Desai opens up on the speculation of Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla, joining the show

In a conversation with PinkVilla, Nia talked his reaction on receiving compliments and said, “I take it from one ear and take it out from another. I know myself and I see myself in mirror every day. I have dealt with acne, I know my journey and struggle. Of course, you dress up and put makeup on when you go out, I love dressing up. If people have seen me in a certain way, that is because that is my personality and I carry myself that way but back home, I don’t take things like Oh, I am hot. I don’t even take those compliments. What makes for a compliment for me is when someone says I am a genuine person, when someone tells me I am funny. I like it when people tell me they like my vibe and everything. These are the comments I cherish and I am happy about it. Every girl gets those comments that she is a hottie and all, but I don’t get swayed away.” Also Read – Naagin 4: Aaslisha Panwar reveals she does not regret choosing Meri Gudiya over the Nia Sharma starrer

Talking about her journey in the entertainment industry, she said, “I have realised friendships don’t get you work. Otherwise, I won’t be getting these opportunities.” The gorgeous lady is currently seen in Naagin 4, which is getting great numbers in the list of TRP charts.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.