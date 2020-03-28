Naagin 4: Do you want to see Sidharth Shukla romancing Rashami Desai in the supernatural saga? — vote now | Bollywood Life

Naagin 4 is one of the most popular and one of the hits of Indian television by TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor. It has been turned into a successful franchise and is currently in its 4th season. Naagin 4 features Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead role. Nis plays Brinda Sharma, a shapeshifting serpent and Vijayendra plays Dev Parikh with a mystery attached to him. The show has been losing TRPs for the past few weeks but bounced back recently and grabbed 4th spot on the TRP chart. With the entry of Rashami Desai as Shalakha aka Nayantara, the show managed to attract the audience. Also Read – Naagin 4: Mahira Sharma reveals why she denied doing the show

Talking about Naagin 4 reports also suggest that Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is all set to enter the show soon. As per the reports, Dipika’s character would be the one to know and hold the secret of Laal Tekdi Mandir. Also, there were reports of Sidharth Shukla entering the supernatural saga as well. Well, don’t you think, Sidharth Shukla would make a handsome Naag Raj? He has this physique and that personality of an aggressive beast with a kind heart that could do wonders on the show. On the professional front, his entry into this space of genre would just give another boost to his career. Also, with this, he could work with Ekta Kapoor for the first time making an unbreakable association. Meanwhile, we have heard that Shalakha who is Nayantara in real is also a shapeshifting serpent. However, her true colours are yet to come in front of Brinda. Also Read – Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda to learn about Shalakha’s real identity

But, don’t you think, if Sidharth Shukla enters the show as a shapeshifting serpent, he and Rashami should be paired? We all know about their sizzling chemistry having seen them both together in Dil Se Dil Tak, hitherto. Also Read – TRP Report Week 11: Kundali Bhagya maintains top spot while Naagin 4 re-enters the list

