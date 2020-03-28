Naagin 4: Mahira Sharma reveals why she denied doing the show | Bollywood Life

Nia Sharma and Vijay Kumeria starrer Naagin 4 has received a lot of positive response from the audience. Fans have loved the new naagins Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani and Sayantani Ghosh. The show has been doing quite well on the TRP charts as well. Rashami Desai has recently joint the show as Nayantara who is back to take revenge from Brinda and for that has changed herself to Shalakha. She has now entered Dev’s (Vijay Kumeria) life as his new wife Shalakha. Even Kahan Hum Kahan Tum actress Dipika Kakar was supposed to join the show but there no confirmation as of now. It was earlier reported that Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti will also be joining the show as Bela. There are reports of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla also entering the show opposite Rashami Desai. Also Read – Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda to learn about Shalakha’s real identity

Mahira Sharma who was also a part of Bigg Boss 13 was also offered a role in Naagin 4. However, the actress had denied to do the show. In a conversation with Pinkvilla during an Instagram Live session, Mahira admitted that she did get the offer to be a part of the Nia Sharma and Vijay Kumeria starrer but she turned down the project. Mahira has revealed the reason for it as well. Apparently, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant was approached for a negative role in the show. She said, “The thing is I don’t want to do a negative role. May be later but not now.” Also Read – TRP Report Week 11: Kundali Bhagya maintains top spot while Naagin 4 re-enters the list

Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Viral Taimur, Hrithik’s fur-buddy, #HBDRoyalRamCharan

Also, vote for your favourite Social Media Queen here:

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates.