Naagin 4: Rashami Desai opens up on the speculation of Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla, joining the show | Bollywood Life

In Bigg Boss 13, we saw the solid love and hate relationship between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. Recently, there were speculations that Sidharth has joined Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani’s Naagin 4. Reacting to that, the Uttaran actress told TOI, “It is Ekta show’s she will decide who she wants to cast. I don’t know who she has finalised, but if he comes on board and is going to be a part of Naagin 4, I am sure we are going to have a lot of fun. Because as actors we are very professionals and people have enjoyed our chemistry in the past.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Bigg Boss 13’s Rashami Desai is happy to be with her family amidst the lockdown — view pic

Also Read – Naagin 4: Sidharth Shukla has a hilarious response to rumours of him joining Rashami Desai on the hit show

The finale act between Sidharth and Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss was one of the highlights of the show. Talking about it, she said, “I had a lot of fun shooting for the finale act. We quite enjoyed shooting for the finale act. Post that act things became quite good between us. It was like a real-life scene as we actually sometimes behaved like that with other (laughs). We used to argue a lot, but once the camera used to roll, we used to behave as if nothing happened between us. While shooting for the finale act we behaved like kids.” Also Read – Naagin 4: Ekta Kapoor, hear this, Hina Khan wants to star in the next installment of the supernatural saga

Rashami Desai recently shared a scene from Dil Se Dil Tak tagging co-star Sidharth Shukla and we saw fans getting nostalgic after watching that clip. “I shared a scene from Dil Se Dil Tak on Insta and tagged everyone from the show including Sidharth (Shukla) and the scene was very funny. I had fun watching it. It was a cute scene,” concluded Rashami Desai.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com for more scoops and updates.