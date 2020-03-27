Naagin 4: Rashami Desai’s entry pushes Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural saga back into the top five slot | Bollywood Life

Naagin 4 saw the much-hyped entry of Rashami Desai last week. She is playing the part of Shalaka, who has been sent to destroy the Parikh family. Fans went crazy over the entry of Rashami Desai. Well, the decision to rope her in has paid off and how. With a TRP of 2.4, Naagin 4 is back in the top five position. Rashami Desai’s fans are elated to see this. Her entry as a bride was much-appreciated. People compared her to Sridevi and the pictures went viral. Rashami’s fans are celebrating this piece of news. Check out what fans tweeted… Also Read – Naagin 4: After Rashami Desai, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla joins the show?

This is a tight slap on the face of haters. See the difference in the TRP of Naagin4 (after Rashami’s entry) and MSK. Ab pata chala who’s the real TRP Queen. Paid PRs can make fake IDs & win polls on twitter bt they can’t buy TRP ? #TRPQueenRashami @ColorsTV #SidRa pic.twitter.com/0Qg2PdPw6H — Sadhna ? SidRa (@mileydressup) March 27, 2020

Just got to know that the TRPs have been increased after Rashu’s entry in #Naagin4 I am so glad that Rashami delivered more than what was expected from her by the makers. She is indeed a TV Queen ?#RashamiDesai • @TheRashamiDesai @ektarkapoor • @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/PXNMOoCUdr — ??????? ✷ (@bhumika__maru) March 27, 2020

We can see that fans are damn happy with the news. Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla’s Dil Se Dil Tak is also being shown on Colors. Their amazing chemistry made the show a hit globally. They did full justice to the characters of Parth and Shorvori. Fans are dying to see #SidRa back on the screen. In fact, rumours are doing the rounds that Sidharth Shukla might make an entry on Naagin 4 as her boyfriend. However, there is no confirmation so far. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates!

