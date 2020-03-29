Naagin 4: Sidharth Shukla has a hilarious response to rumours of him joining Rashami Desai on the hit show | Bollywood Life

Naagin 4 is in the news. Some rumours were doing the rounds that Sidharth Shukla might be a part of the project. It was being said that the makers in a bid to further spike the TRPs might bring in Sidharth Shukla opposite Rashami Desai as her former lover. While their fans were aware of their sizzling chemistry from the Dil Se Dil Tak days but it seems more people are keen to cast them after seeing their jodi on Bigg Boss 13. They gave a couple of scintillating performances on the show. It seems new makers want to capitalize on it. Also Read – Devoleena Bhattacharjee trends as #SavageDevo after she drops sass bombs on #SidNaaz fans who troll her

Today, in a live chat with Red FM, Sidharth Shukla was asked about doing Naagin 4. He replied that no one had called him for it and he was unaware of the rumours. What he said next was even more epic. Sidharth said, “Mujhe kisi ne bola nai hai, Waise meri harkatein hain nahi saanpon wali.” It is quite hilarious but we wonder if it was a cryptic dig at someone. Rashami Desai and his fractured relationship was the talk of the town during Bigg Boss 13. They started off on a decent note but things slowly went haywire. Towards the end of the show, they seem to be mending their relations. Also Read – Naagin 4: Do you want to see Sidharth Shukla romancing Rashami Desai in the supernatural saga? — vote now

Naagin 4 had seen a dip in the TRP charts of late. But the entry of Rashami Desai did manage to spike up the ratings. Some people felt the story of Naagin 4 was not as gripping as the first and third season. Jasmin Bhasin who played the role of Nayantara bid adieu to the show more than a month ago. It seems the script did not hold her interest any more. As of now, people are enjoying Nia Sharma – Vijayendra Kumeria’s chemistry and Rashami Desai as Shalaka. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Sidharth Shukla shares a video on his daily routine in quarantine

