Naagin 4 SPOILER ALERT: Brinda to learn about Shalakha’s real identity | Bollywood Life

Naagin 4 is one of the supernatural thriller shows by TV Czarina, Ekta Kapoor that have managed to hook the audience. Fans love the show so much that Ekta has turned it into a franchise that has a loyal fan following. This is the fourth installment of Naagin and stars Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in lead roles. Earlier, Jasmin Bhasin and Sayantani Ghosh were playing the parallel leads in Naagin 4 but their characters were soon killed to add twists and turns in the plot of the show.

A couple of weeks ago, Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai had made her entry in Naagin 4. She essays the role of Nayantara who was reborn by Vishakha to help her get the Naagmani from Dev. Vishakha who had killed Mundika to take her form and steal her magical powers changes Nayantara's appearance and asks her to take revenge against Brinda. With her help, Nayanthara, now Shalakha enters the Parikh family as Dev's second wife.

Last week in Naagin, we saw Shalakha's plan to ruin Brinda's image in front of the Parikh family backfires when Lilly reveals that she was pregnant last year and not Brinda. She also reveals that Brinda helped her out throughout the ordeal and even took care of her son as her own. this shock the whole family. Shalakha aka Nayantara is intent on separating Brinda and Dev but her plans are foiled by our shape-shifting serpent.

And now, we have heard that Shalakha’s truth will be out in front of everyone soon. Yes, you read that right. Soon Brinda would learn that just like herself, Shalakha is an icchhadhari naagin as well. However, Shalakha not using her powers to destroy Dev and his family would leave her puzzled.

Oh, how interesting it would be to see both the Naagin’s fighting for Dev!

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates on Naagin 4.