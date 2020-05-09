Naagin 4’s Sayantani Ghosh laments her financial difficulties amidst lockdown; says, ‘Payments are stuck, I have my house and car EMI’ | Bollywood Life

While the lockdown is a imperative step to curb the coronavirus pandmeic, and extending it to any length is also necessary, many are facing financial inconveniences owing to non-payment of salaries as business owners are also finding it increasingly difficult to compensate their employees. And if you thought that only daily-wage earners are facing their brunt, then think again. Of course, their grievances are far greater, but with diverse lifestyles and the expenditure needed to maintain them, even others who were living comfortable prior to quarantine coming into effect are now facing the heat. One such person is TV star Sayantani Ghosh. Also Read – Sanjivani 2: Sayantani Ghosh talks about her costar Surbhi Chandna, says, ‘One can never have a dull moment around her’

Opening up recently to Times of India on her growing financial difficulties while also sparing a thought for daily-wage workers, Sayantani Ghosh said, “Crisis is such that they are not denying payment but how will they make the payments. Offices are also closed. We all are facing inconvenience. Payments are stuck in my case also. I have my standing expenditures. I have my house EMI and car EMI. Though the Government has relaxed it that for 2-3 months it will be deferred but I have to run our houses as well. It is starting to create inconvenience for us. My heart goes out to people who are daily wage earners and also actors, who have just started out or not in a better position right now. It is a difficult time for everyone irrespective of their professions.” Also Read – Naagin 4: Here’s the FIRST GLIMPSE of Rashami Desai from the show

Expressing doubt over how soon things could returns to normalcy once lockdown ends, the Naagin 4 actress added, “The economics is taking a toll on us now as so many workers are involved. We all are at home. One needs to get back to work. We are targeting reopening but it seems ok on a paper but on a practical level one needs to see how much can be done. Everybody’s safety is involved. Even if you limit the number of people, there are still ‘x’ number of people involved in a shoot. In such times, social distancing is going to be a challenge. There are also talks that the actors need not require to travel back home after shoot as there can be at a risk. Risk element will also increase in travelling from sets to shoot. A lot of permutation combination is involved. But practically, I don’t know when we are actually going to resume shoots.” Also Read – Naagin 4, 8 March 2020, written update: Vishaka takes Dev’s form and kills Manyata, Brinda vows to take revenge from him

Sayantani will be exiting Naagin 4 soon as the actress has confirmed that her character has been bumped off.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.