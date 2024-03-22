NaaS Technology Inc. to Report 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Unaudited Financial Results on March 28, 2024 Eastern Time

BEIJING, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) (“NaaS” or the “Company”), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern time on March 28, 2024 (8:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 29, 2024).

Participants should complete online registration using the link provided below at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa7836e969e7b4fb5ac918817bdb58d73

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.enaas.com.

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of NewLink Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop solutions to energy asset owners comprising charging services, energy solutions and new initiatives, supporting every stage of energy asset’s lifecycle and facilitating energy transition. As of September 30, 2023, NaaS had connected 767,611 chargers covering 73,710 charging stations, representing 41.6% and 50.0% of China’s public charging market share respectively.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

NaaS Technology Inc.

E-mail: ir@enaas.com

Media inquiries:

E-mail: pr@enaas.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naas-technology-inc-to-report-2023-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-unaudited-financial-results-on-march-28-2024-eastern-time-302097039.html

SOURCE NaaS Technology Inc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

