Nach Baliye 10: Vindu Dara Singh wants SidNaaz, PaHira and AsiManshi in the upcoming season; says, ‘Yeh log record tod denge’ | Bollywood Life

Well, though shoots are halted due to the coronavirus, talk about the new season of Nach Baliye is already on. And the buzz is that we might see #SidNaaz, #PaHira and #AsiManshi participating in it. Since few days, rumours are doing the rounds that the channel plans to rope in the three trending jodis from Bigg Boss 13. As we know, these guys have immense fan following and buzz is that people want to cash in on that. Commenting on the participation of these guys, Vindu Dara Singh told YouTube channel, Bollywood Spy, “Yeh log record tod denge. I feel they will definitely do it. Also, they are not non-dancers per se. Most of them have danced before.” Also Read – Bigg Boss 13 rerun gets pulled off from the channel — here’s why

There are quite a few rumours around the top Bigg Boss 13 contestants. While Paras Chhabra has confirmed that he might do the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shehnaaz Gill is apparently all set to co-host Dance Deewane with Arjun Bijlani or Sidharth Shukla. While the conversations around Nach Baliye 10 have not gained much momentum, one should keep in mind that it is produced by Salman Khan. All the Bigg Boss 13 contestants have great regard for the superstar host and might not refuse the project. Also Read – Shefali Jariwala on #SidNaaz: It will be great if Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s friendship ends in marriage [Exclusive]

Paras Chhabra has done Nach Baliye before as a wild card when he was dating Sara Khan. If he participates, it will be his second time. Sidharth Shukla has been seen on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He did the show simultaneously with Balika Vadhu. Sidharth is not exactly a great dancer and he has not reacted on the rumours. Even Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are yet to give any statement. We have to see what exactly happens in the coming months. Right now, TV viewing has increased but shoots are not happening anywhere. But we’re sure fans will be thrilled to see them on the show! Also Read – Sidharth Shukla REACTS on the flak for #SidNaaz chemistry in Bhula Dunga: Everyone is entitled to their opinion

