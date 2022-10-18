NACOS and Domineum to Train 100,000+ Nigerian Computing Students

The Nigeria Association of Computing Students (NACOS), the umbrella body for students studying Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Systems, Software Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering, Cyber Security, and all other IT-related disciplines in all Higher Institutions of learning in Nigeria, and Domineum BlockChain Solutions, a Distributed Ledger Technology Company providing Blockchain-as-a-service solutions, with Headquarters in London, U.K., will develop and train 100,000+ Nigeria Computing Students in emerging and disruptive technologies.



Announcing the national initiative Chihurumnanya Nwanevu NACOS National President, said, “The 23rd NACOS National Executive Council’s primary mission is to empower computing students in Nigeria with adequate IT skills, as they will go on solve real-life problems with technology and add technological value to every sector of Nigeria’s economy.”

Mr. Geoffrey Weli-Wosu, the Chief Executive Officer of Domineum Blockchain Solutions, said “The NACOS / DOMINEUM partnership is a strategic collaboration that will bring a significant change to all students studying computer-related courses in tertiary institutions across Nigeria. Youths hold the future of IT in Nigeria, and it is paramount that they should be invested in and supported with the necessary resources, connections and opportunities to excel.”

NACOS is focused on equipping Nigerian youths with the digital literacy and necessary skills to further facilitate Nigeria’s transition to a digital economy.

As an association with Local Chapters across Nigeria’s 36 States, NACOS hopes to train more students in the rural areas to achieve a digital literacy, prioritizing technology and innovation as globally developed countries do, ultimately leading the country to prosperity.

NACOS and Domineum call upon ICT Stakeholders to support organizing innovative skill acquisition programs that will empower Nigerian youths to become world-class ICT personnel.