Nagarro joins forces with Techmill Global

MUNICH, Jan. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering, has reached an agreement with the shareholders of Singapore-headquartered Techmill Global Pte Ltd, a front runner in fintech services, to bring the companies together.

The Techmill group, founded by Harihara Gopinath Sharath and Vishwanath Rajashekarappa in 2008, has over 180 employees across the world, with the majority in India. It counts several leading banks among its customers. Techmill is a partner of Temenos, the global leader in financial technology for better banking. In 2021 the group’s revenue was in the high single-digit million Euro range.

For Nagarro, the transaction strengthens its capabilities in its Banking and Financial Services vertical and supports the development of its fast-growing Rest of World segment, particularly with the presence in Australia.

Surya Vedula, Managing Director at Nagarro, states: “I would like to congratulate our new colleagues from Techmill for the way they have built a great company around a core area of expertise. We have been in touch with them for some months now and have come to value their knowledge and perspectives. We welcome them into the global Nagarro family.”

Vishwanath and Sharath, Founder Directors at Techmill, make this joint statement: “We are very happy to associate ourselves with Nagarro, with its humane approach towards people and entrepreneur-friendly environment. With the market breadth and reach of Nagarro added to Techmill’s niche financial expertise, we can reach new heights in the BFSI vertical.”

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs over 12,000 people in 27 countries.

Techmill Global is a niche financial IT service provider. It enables clients to stay ahead of competition and technology trends with industry-specific solutions, packaged financial software implementations, and other innovative ideas that contribute to their continued success. Its clients include large corporate banks and financial institutions involved in inclusive banking such as microfinance and cooperative banking.

