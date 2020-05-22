Nagpur Police Gave a Best Reply to Virat & Anushka’s ‘Dinosaur Spotted’ Video Went Viral on Internet

Currently, the social media handles of Police are on fire with their online game on point. They are applauded by citizens for their savage and witty replies.

Recently, Anushka Sharma posted a video stating that she has spotted a dinosaur in her house. The dinosaur was none other than her hubby Virat Kohli pretending to be one. She captioned the video as “I spotted …. A Dinosaur on the loose.”

Though Anushka’s video was enough to entertain people, the reply of Nagpur Police became a cherry on top. Replying back to Anushka, they wrote, “Should we ask @MahaForest Dept to send a rescue team?”

The reply created a laughter riot among netizens and they applauded Nagpur Police for their witty reply. Have a look:

Sir Aapko charan sparsh hamare 🙏🙏🙏

😂😂😂 — ASHISH SHAH (@rushabhsons) May 20, 2020

Hilarious rply😂🤣😂🤣 — Sanjiv Singh (@MrSanjivSingh) May 20, 2020

😅 itna bawal reply kha se laate hai sir 😂 — Ziaul Rahman ®️ (@ziaulrahman_) May 20, 2020

This is lit 🤣🤣🤣 — Rakesh Wandhare (@RakeyshW) May 20, 2020

Earlier, Mumbai Police too won hearts when they replied to Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s tweets.

Mumbaikars, we hope you all are ‘Raazi’ with this advise of Ms @aliaa08 to not venture out in any ‘Gully’ unnecessarily and take care of ‘Dear Zindagi’ for all! https://t.co/WcGui5iYUS — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

Source