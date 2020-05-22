Nagpur Police Gave a Best Reply to Virat & Anushka’s ‘Dinosaur Spotted’ Video Went Viral on Internet

Currently, the social media handles of Police are on fire with their online game on point. They are applauded by citizens for their savage and witty replies.
Recently, Anushka Sharma posted a video stating that she has spotted a dinosaur in her house. The dinosaur was none other than her hubby Virat Kohli pretending to be one. She captioned the video as “I spotted …. A Dinosaur on the loose.”
Though Anushka’s video was enough to entertain people, the reply of Nagpur Police became a cherry on top. Replying back to Anushka, they wrote, “Should we ask @MahaForest Dept to send a rescue team?”
The reply created a laughter riot among netizens and they applauded Nagpur Police for their witty reply. Have a look:
Earlier, Mumbai Police too won hearts when they replied to Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s tweets.