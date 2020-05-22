Jimmys Post

Nagpur Police Gave a Best Reply to Virat & Anushka’s ‘Dinosaur Spotted’ Video Went Viral on Internet –



Currently, the social media handles of Police are on fire with their online game on point. They are applauded by citizens for their savage and witty replies.

Recently, Anushka Sharma posted a video stating that she has spotted a dinosaur in her house. The dinosaur was none other than her hubby Virat Kohli pretending to be one. She captioned the video as “I spotted …. A Dinosaur on the loose.”

Though Anushka’s video was enough to entertain people, the reply of Nagpur Police became a cherry on top. Replying back to Anushka, they wrote, “Should we ask @MahaForest Dept to send a rescue team?”

The reply created a laughter riot among netizens and they applauded Nagpur Police for their witty reply. Have a look:

Earlier, Mumbai Police too won hearts when they replied to Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s tweets.

