Nagpur Police gives funny twist to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express dialogue for coronavirus awareness

With the coronavirus pandemic rapidly spreading over the country, authorities suggest practicing social distancing to reduce the transmission of the virus. The Nagpur Police decided to create awareness in a fun and innovative way – with a meme inspired by Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The Nagpur Police gave a hilarious twist to Shah Rukh’s famous dialogue – “Don’t underestimate the power of a common man.” Sharing a picture of Shah Rukh and Deepika sitting at opposite ends of a bench, they wrote on Twitter, “Don’t underestimate the power of social distancing.”

Don’t underestimate the power of Social Distancing!#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/AmFGYcAE0C — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile, other police departments are also going the meme way to spread awareness about the coronavirus outbreak. Last month, the Delhi Police shared a meme of Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in his invisibility cloak, next to the words, “You might not see us but we are watching you.”

“We’re vigilant & everywhere! Strict legal action will be taken against any attempt to spread rumours on social media in the guise of #AprilFoolsDay,” their tweet read.

We’re vigilant & everywhere! Strict legal action will be taken against any attempt to spread rumours on social media in the guise of #AprilFoolsDay April Fools Day की आड़ में सोशल मीडिया पर अफवाहों को फैलाने कि कोशिश ना करें इस तरह की गतिविधियों से सख्ती से निपटा जाएगा pic.twitter.com/ksgxtX36Yl — DCP South Delhi (@DCPSouthDelhi) March 31, 2020

Before that, the Mumbai Police also shared a meme on the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Urging people to remain indoors, they shared a picture of poet and lyricist Rahat Indori in a mask saying no to crowded places, next to the words, “Bulati hai magar janeka nai (She will call you over but don’t go).” Their tweet read, “Jo Virus Hai Vo Phaillane Ka Nai (Don’t spread the virus)! #TakingOnCorona #Coronavirus #CovidIndia.”

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India have crossed 3,577. The virus has claimed the lives of 83 people so far, while 274 have recovered fully. Currently, India is under a three-week lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. It is scheduled to end by April 14.

