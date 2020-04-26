Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan — here are the TV Instagrammers of the week | Bollywood Life

The Instagramers day is here. It is Sunday and we are back with the best posts on Instagram this week. If you guys have missed your favourite celebrity’s Instagram post this week, we are here with all the interesting ones. Nakuul Mehta as Shivaay, Surbhi Chandna’s happy selfies, Hina Khan throwback pictures, this week was full of amazing posts on Instagram. So here is our list of the TV Instagrammers of the week. Check out the story…. Also Read – Hina Khan showers praise on beau Rocky Jaiswal, says, ‘He is my biggest critic, supporter and mentor’ [Exclusive]

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta as Shivaay Singh Oberoi has been our all time favourite. Ishqbaaaz is still ruling our hearts and Nakuul Mehta’s performance had impressed us all. Shivaaay Singh Oberoi is back. Yes, Nakuul Mehta is back as Shivaay Singh Oberoi. However not really but he is back to give a special message to his fans during this coronavirus threat that the world is facing. Nakuul Mehta turned Shivaay to share a funny meme about cleaning hands amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. He took to Instagram to share a picture of him as Shivaay from Ishqbaaaz and what grabbed the attention was his caption. He wrote, ” Them: Did you sanitise your hands after that grocery run? Him (very matter of fact): TWICE Anybody else get the feels?” Well, this has conveyed the message and at the same time took us all down the memory lane. Also Read – Hina Khan opens up on Indian designers’ prejudice toward TV actors; says, ‘Trust me, that divide is there’

Surbhi Chandna

Sanjivani 2 actress Surbhi Chandna is has been in the list regularly and she does not stop impressing us with her amazing Instagram game. She keeps posting her pictures on Instagram and recently shared a few happy selfies. She looks so pretty in those pictures and her smile grabs all the attention. She is truly a selfie queen and her Instagram pictures are a proof.

Hina Khan

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is here on the list every week. She makes us all fall in love with her pictures. She recently shared a few throwback pictures which took the internet by storm. She looked drop dead gorgeous in that blue outfit and we just could not take our eyes off her. Take a look at her post here:

Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu recently celebrated 13 years of their marriage. They are one of the cutest couples of telly town and Karanvir had made a special halwa for his wife on their wedding anniversary. Karanvir also shared a cute post on Instagram where he and Teejay are celebrating with their little twin babies. They all are seen dancing in a video and Karanvir wrote, “It was our anniversary so the girls wanted to celebrate with us.”

Vikram Singh Chauhan

Vikram Singh Chauhan has made it to our list for the beautiful video he had shared on Instagram. In the video, he talks about how he has been missing his daily life in this lockdown. He expresses that he missed working and doing his daily stuff during the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Check out his beautiful post here:

