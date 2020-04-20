Nancy Pelosi Gives Fox News Viewers An Earful On Why Trump’s A ‘Weak Leader’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) didn’t hold back on Sunday when asked why she had called President Donald Trump a “weak leader,” especially with regards to his actions on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Fox News, Pelosi said she reflected in prayer on Easter before her comments.

“What I decided was the president has made many mistakes,” she said on the right-wing network. She said Trump ignored science, dismissed criticism of his early inaction as a “hoax” and claimed the virus would “miraculously” go away.

She said much of those issues would be something to review later.

But now, she said, Trump is blaming others, including the nation’s governors as well as herself ― and that led to her decision to call him weak.

“Leaders take responsibility,” Pelosi told Chris Wallace. “So I said he’s a weak leader. He doesn’t take responsibility. He places blame on others.

Pelosi called on Trump to make decisions based on science: