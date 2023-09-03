Nano Positioning Systems Market size to grow by USD 161.87 million from 2022 to 2027 | The wide application of nanotechnology drives market growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The nano positioning systems market is to grow by USD 161.87 million from 2023 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 13.56% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the Wide application of nanotechnology. The wide application of nanotechnology is a key factor driving market growth. Nanotechnology is the process of changing atoms to improve their basic properties. Nanotechnology is widely used in several semiconductor components such as quantum dots (QD), carbon nanotubes (CNTs), and other nanoparticles. In addition, nano-positioning systems are used to develop advanced weapons and are also incorporated into healthcare devices and automotive components. The demand of industrialists and consumers is increasing for products using nanotechnology due to economic expansion. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. –Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Nano Positioning Systems Market 2023-2027 – Market Dynamics

Significant Challenges

The lack of standardization is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Several technological advances in the semiconductor industry have made electronic devices more powerful and efficient. As more and more nanosensors and NEMS are adopted, the need for seamless connectivity between sensors and their eventual application in electronic devices will increase. However, the industry lacks standardization of production. The lack of standardization makes it difficult for end users to integrate nano-positioning systems with other systems. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Nano Positioning Systems Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by application (optics, automotive, industrial, and others), type (capacitive sensor, piezoresistive sensor, and piezoelectric sensor), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The optics segment will account for a major share of the market’s growth during the forecast period. The demand for fiber optics is increasing all over the world due to the increasing number of data centers, Internet traffic, and increased disposable income of people. In addition, the growing demand for optical fibers increases the demand for fiber optic components, which in turn increases the need for nano-positioning systems to measure these components. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

will account for a major share of the market’s growth during the forecast period. The demand for fiber optics is increasing all over the world due to the increasing number of data centers, Internet traffic, and increased disposable income of people. In addition, the growing demand for optical fibers increases the demand for fiber optic components, which in turn increases the need for nano-positioning systems to measure these components. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth by 2027. The increasing adoption of automation in the industrial, automotive, and healthcare sectors is one of the key drivers of market growth in the region. Government implementation of several initiatives aimed at reducing healthcare costs and enabling remote patient monitoring (RPM) in the region. For example, the US government has passed the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Health Information Technology for Clinical and Economic Health Act (HITECH) to encourage the adoption of cutting-edge technologies which include telemedicine, mobile medicine, and nanomedicine in healthcare.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Aerotech Inc.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES SA

Dynamic Structures and Materials LLC

First Ten Angstroms Inc.

Harbin Core Tomorrow Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

ISP System

Mad City Labs Inc.

MICRONIX USA

MKS Instruments Inc.

Motion Solutions

OME Technology Co. Ltd.

OWIS GmbH

Park Systems Corp.

Physik Instrumente GmbH and Co. KG

Piezosystem Jena GmbH

Pro Lite Technology Ltd.

SmarAct GmbH

WITTGENSTEIN SE

Prior Scientific Instruments Ltd.

Buy the report!

Company Offering

Aerotech Inc – The company offers nanopositioning systems such as ANT130XY two-axis XY nanopositioning stages.

The company offers nanopositioning systems such as ANT130XY two-axis XY nanopositioning stages. Mad City Labs In – The company offers nanopositioning systems such as Nano OP series single-axis piezo nanopositioners.

The company offers nanopositioning systems such as Nano OP series single-axis piezo nanopositioners. Motion Solutions – The company offers nanopositioning systems such as NPXY50Z20-477 piezo stage.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The wireless chipset market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 17,079.64 million.

The Wi-Fi chipset market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,019.03 million.

Nano Positioning Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 161.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 13.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, France, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aerotech Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES SA, Dynamic Structures and Materials LLC, First Ten Angstroms Inc., Harbin Core Tomorrow Science and Technology Co. Ltd., ISP System, Mad City Labs Inc., MICRONIX USA, MKS Instruments Inc., Motion Solutions, OME Technology Co. Ltd., OWIS GmbH, Park Systems Corp., Physik Instrumente GmbH and Co. KG, Piezosystem Jena GmbH, Pro-Lite Technology Ltd., SmarAct GmbH, WITTENSTEIN SE, and Prior Scientific Instruments Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nano-positioning-systems-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-161-87-million-from-2022-to-2027–the-wide-application-of-nanotechnology-drives-market-growth—technavio-301915551.html

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

