Naomi Watts & Liev Schreiber: Exes Reunite For TikTok Dance With Their Kids Kai, 11, & Sasha, 12

Exes Naomi Watts and Liev Schrieber managed to pull off an epic TikTok dance with their two sons for Mother’s Day. The actor joined his former partner and kids amid quarantine for the incredible video.

Normally a sweet Mother’s Day present includes flowers, candy, or maybe some jewelry. But for actress Naomi Watts, it was doing a family TikTok dance video with her kids and reuniting with their dad, her ex Liev Schrieber, 52. The stunning blonde shared the video to her Instagram on May 10, showing son Kai, 11, in front with his 51-year-old mom next to him. Naomi’s look-alike son Sasha, 12, stood behind Kai and next to his dad. They synchronized their dance moves to Doja Cat’s “Say So” and Naomi’s got moves! She captioned the video that she shared to Instagram: “The greatest Mother’s Day gift? A TikTok! #modernworld #newnormal,” as Liev joined his kids and former partner while in quarantine.

The Ring actress could be seen wearing a thin white tank top and light colored denim bell-bottom jeans with frays around the ankles. Her Ray Donovan star ex looked super hunky in a light blue button down shirt, grey fitted trousers and ankle boots. While Naomi lit up with a huge smile as they danced, Liev looked super focused like he was doing his best to keep up with his sons and their mom. But he did an ace job, and who would have thought that the serious TV tough guy had it in him to pull of such fun dance moves.

Kai got his mom’s graceful flow of body movement, seeming to lead everyone in the dance. He wore hot pink sweatpants with a multicolored striped heart near the hip and a black t-shirt. Kai also went barefoot like his mom for maximum dance range. While Sasha looks identical to Naomi with his face and light blonde hair, he already has his 6 ft. 3 in. dad’s height genes kicking in. He appeared taller than his 5 ft. 5 in. mom and he’s not even a teen yet! Sasha wore grey sweatpants, a multicolored hoodie and heavy sneakers.

Naomi and Liev split up in 2016, and he he’s been with his girlfriend of three years, Taylor Neisen, 27, since 2017. The last time Naomi and Liev were pictured together was going for a family hike in Los Angeles on March 18, as the actor has just relocated to Venice Beach from NYC. Naomi has been in quarantine with their sons and this isn’t the first time she’s showed off her TikTok skills. She and Kai did a fun dance routine on Apr. 23 that Naomi shared with her IG followers, and got heaps of praise from the actress’ celeb pals. Kerry Washington commented, “Tik Tok game STRONG!!!!!” while Kelly Ripa wrote, “That’s amazing you two! Dope, as the kids would say.”