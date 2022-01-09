Napasol AG Pasteurization Equipment Supplier Strengthens its Worldwide Sales Activity Appointing Simon Melik as Sales and Marketing Director

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Simon Melik has been appointed Sales and Marketing Director of Napasol AG taking on this function on January 1st 2022. In this role he will be overseeing the global sales activity of the company which includes supplying equipment to a large number of diverse industries producing, trading or selling low moisture food commodities. The Napasol technology has applications in the nuts, seeds, spices, dry fruit and other food, nutraceutical and cosmetics industries.

Simon Melik of London, UK, has 36 years of experience in the nut, seed, and dried fruit sector. He has been Trading manager or General manager with companies such as Besana UK, Flagship Fruit & Nut, Whitworths and Voicevale and served as chairman or board member of industry associations such as the UK National Dried Fruit Association, the UK Nut Association and FRUCOM.

Dieter Kundig, CEO of Napasol AG says, “Simon’s experience and knowledge in trading and processing of these commodities will broaden the reach of the company and develop sales into new geographic areas and for new applications.”

In his latest position at Besana UK, the company had made two major investments in Napasol pasteurization lines first a Rotosol line for seeds and more recently a Statisol line for nuts.

“Food safety is playing an increasingly important role in the supply chain; the food industry and retailers are looking for ingredients that have been through a validated pasteurization process,” says Simon Melik.

The Napasol technology offers multiple advantages including delivering a very effective microbiological reduction at relatively low temperatures by applying dry saturated steam in a partial vacuum. Napasol is a batch process where the product moves through the pasteurization line in bins avoiding mechanical damage, reducing waste and down time for cleaning, and minimizing maintenance and operating costs. Simon Melik joins, from the UK, a growing company operating with teams out of its Swiss headquarters, technical offices in Italy, and US offices with North American Sales Director Jeff Fox.

Napasol AG, Zug, Switzerland, has over 35 pasteurization plants up and running worldwide. Napasol is the market leader in the pasteurization of tree nuts and its customers pasteurize a wide range of other products in particular seeds, spices, grains, and herbs. In January 2022 Napasol is broadening its processing range by introducing a “Roast Finish” module. Subsequent to a validated pasteurization process, this roasting step can be gentler producing desired nuanced colors, flavors and textures.

