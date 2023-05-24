Narmi Achieves Corelation Certification & Announces Strategic Partnership

The Certification underscores Narmi’s position as a top-tier partner for credit unions using the Corelation Keystone core, and recognizes its expertise in integrating with Corelation through the KeyBridge API.

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Narmi, a leading provider of enterprise digital banking technology, today announced that it has been named as both a Strategic and Certified Partner by Corelation. The Certification underscores Narmi’s position as a top-tier partner for credit unions using the Corelation Keystone core, and recognizes its expertise in integrating with Corelation through the KeyBridge API.

Narmi is one of only five digital banking partners certified through Corelation’s highly selective certification process, which evaluates a provider’s ability to connect and work with the API. The KeyBridge API gives Corelation credit unions access to Narmi’s digital banking features, such as member-to-member payments, account opening, mobile deposits, and self-service bill pay.

By combining Narmi’s cutting-edge Digital Account Opening and Digital Banking products with Corelation’s system, credit unions will be able to tap into Narmi’s capabilities to evolve their banking platform at an unprecedented pace.

“Corelation’s Certification program provides client credit unions with the peace of mind that vendors are following Corelation best practices as they integrate with our KeyBridge API,” said Ron Yeshulas, Corelation’s Director of Vendor Relations “We’re pleased and excited to see Narmi achieve this level of integration.”

Along with being named a Certified Partner, Narmi has also joined Corelation’s Strategic Partner program. Narmi and Corelation will work together to enable Credit Unions as they embark on their digital transformation journey.

“Both Narmi and Corelation are dedicated to providing credit unions with the tools they need to succeed in today’s competitive banking environment,” said Nikhil Lakhanpal, Co-founder of Narmi. “The Corelation product and team are excellent, and we’re thrilled to be both certified and partnering with them. We share the same goal of empowering credit unions to leverage best-in-breed technologies to gain a competitive edge.”

About Narmi

New York City-based Narmi’s digital platform empowers financial institutions to unlock the very latest capabilities in digital banking and account opening, enabling them to move faster, tap new growth opportunities, and achieve true digital transformation. The Narmi platform was built with the customer experience in mind, empowering financial institutions with an experience that is always effortless, current, and dependable. As a result, Narmi’s customers are seeing as much as 3x account growth in less than 30 days and 4x deposit growth in as little as 90 days. Additionally, Narmi’s financial institution clients are winning awards like Bankrate’s 2020 Best Online Bank and Nerdwallet’s Best Bank of 2021 for Online Experience. For more information, please visit http://www.narmi.com.

About Corelation

Corelation is a leading provider of core processing software solutions for credit unions. Its system is designed to be flexible, intuitive, and modern, providing credit unions with the tools they need to manage their operations efficiently. To learn more, visit http://www.corelationinc.com/

Media Contact

Sarabeth Perry, Narmi, 1 2484703643, sarabeth@narmi.com

SOURCE Narmi

