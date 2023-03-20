NASA Glenn Announces In-Person Public Tours of World-Class Research Facilities

CLEVELAND, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland is offering in-person facility tours for the first time since 2019. Glenn will host tours on six dates from April through November, giving visitors a behind-the-scenes look at America’s world-class research facilities.

Glenn tours are free and open to the public, ages 10 and older. Most tours will take place at NASA’s Glenn Research Center at Lewis Field in Cleveland. However, the August tour of the Space Environments Complex will take place at NASA’s Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky.

Four 45-minute tours will be offered on the hour beginning at 8 a.m. on each tour date. During each tour, visitors will have the opportunity to explore a laboratory or facility and see where scientists and engineers conduct research and develop technologies for NASA’s aeronautics and space missions.

2023 Tours

April 29: Photovoltaic Laboratory

May 20: Flight Research Building (Airplane Hangar)

Aug. 12: Space Environments Complex at Armstrong Test Facility

Sept. 23: Simulated Lunar Operations Laboratory

Oct. 7: Electric Power and Propulsion Laboratory

Nov. 4: Zero-Gravity Research Facility

Register for a chance to tour these NASA Glenn facilities. Tour dates are subject to change depending on facility test schedules.

Attendance is limited to U.S. citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents. See the Glenn Tours webpage for more information and Frequently Asked Questions.

Throughout the year, the public also can visit Great Lakes Science Center, home of the NASA Glenn Visitor Center, to find interactive exhibits, space galleries, and fun for the whole family.

Media interested in covering a tour should contact Jacqueline Minerd at jacqueline.minerd@nasa.gov.

