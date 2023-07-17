WASHINGTON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NASA leadership, including climate experts, will be available at 4 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 20, at the agency’s headquarters in Washington to shed light on recent extreme weather events, and discuss how NASA research and data is enabling climate solutions.

From wildfires raging across North America, flooding in the Northeast, heatwaves across the Southwest, and a record hot June, millions of Americans are experiencing the effects of extreme weather, and NASA is tracking all of it.

Participants include:

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

Kate Calvin , NASA chief scientist and senior climate adviser

, NASA chief scientist and senior climate adviser Karen St. Germain , director, NASA’s Earth Science Division

, director, NASA’s Earth Science Division Gavin Schmidt , director, NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies

, director, NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies Tom Wagner , associate director for Earth Action

, associate director for Earth Action Huy Tran , aeronautics director, NASA’s Ames Research Center

U.S. media interested in participating in person or remotely must RSVP no later than two hours prior to the start of the event to Roxana Bardan at roxana.bardan@nasa.gov. NASA’s media accreditation policy is online.

To learn more about NASA’s climate work, visit:

https://climate.nasa.gov

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-to-discuss-climate-work-in-wake-of-record-high-temps-301879101.html

SOURCE NASA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

