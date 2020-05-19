NASCAR’s Pocono races might be run without fans

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says NASCAR can hold its races at Pocono Raceway in late June if the coronavirus situation improves in the area, though the races might have to start off without fans.

Pocono Raceway is in Monroe County, which currently is under Wolf’s strictest pandemic orders, or a red designation. But Wolf said on Monday that if the county moves to yellow, then NASCAR may hold the two races as long as there are no spectators present and guidelines are followed to keep competitors safe.

READ |

Sainz will be treated like a ‘demi-god’ at Ferrari, says Gene





Wolf on Friday said he had told NASCAR officials that his state wasn’t ready to make a decision on the reopening of Pocono Raceway, which is scheduled to host races June 27 and 28. Parts of Pennsylvania have moved to the yellow designation.

NASCAR resumed its Cup Series schedule Sunday at Darlington, South Carolina, without fans.