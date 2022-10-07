NASENI Begins Training of 100 Youths on Automobile Maintenance

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has commenced training of 100 motor mechanics drawn from different area councils in Kano, Northwestern Nigeria, on the diagnosis and maintenance of automobiles under its skills acquisition training and youth empowerment programme (​​YEP).

Speaking at the flag-off of the five-day training programme billed to run from October 4 to 8, 2022, themed “Autotronics and application of sensory system mechanism to diagnosis and maintenance in automobile vehicle” today in Kano State, the executive vice chairman of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna explained that the training is part of the implementation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the agency to ensure the development of skills for the youths necessary for job creation and self-employment.

According to him, the occupational trade and advanced skills development selected for Kano State is the first phase of a series of skills development for the northwestern region, to enhance the ingenuity and creativity of its youths in automobile repairs and maintenance, especially through backward integration technique.

“Modern vehicles have computerised engine management systems (EMS) deploying advanced control logics, digital electronics – autotronics, microprocessors and application of intelligence systems making them sophisticated. But advances in diagnostic tools have made it easy to trace and address faults in the vehicles without which maintenance becomes too expensive and complicated and, at times, destructive. Many modern cars are grounded due to a lack of intelligent diagnostic tools or know-how.

“This training is to equip the participants with advanced trouble-shooting tools and complete occupational resources required to repair any automobile that employs sensory and autotronics. The trainees were carefully selected from those earning their livings as motor mechanics but requiring these advanced methods to qualify and repair modern vehicles and enhance efficiency,” he said.

The NASENI boss added that the trainees are expected to equally train others and bag automatic membership of a NASENI platform for online continuous knowledge acquisition and experience-sharing in “this dynamic occupation”.

He urged participants to “utilise and guard the expensive tools” to be given to them at the end of the training as their startup “judiciously and jealously”.

In his keynote address, the secretary to the state government, Kano State, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, described the theme of the training as “apt and timely, coming at a time when youths strive day and night to apply innovative ideas to work and leverage the opportunities provided by the Internet” to get access to information and other economic activities or chances for self-reliance.

“This kind of programme and many others such as training on ICT, defensive driving courses and GSM repairs for thousands of youths, including women, are what the present Kano State government has put at the centre of its development strategy, primarily to reap the benefits of the youths’ talents and mitigate restiveness. Owing to this development, our youth in the state are now rising above economic challenges through innovations, technology and enterprise under a conducive environment laid by our administration,” he stated.

L-r: Member, Federal Hose of Representatives, Hon. Mustapha Dawaki, Special assistant, Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Sen. Mas’ud Doguwa, Executive vice chairman, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, Prof. Mohammed Haruna, Secretary to Kano State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, and the director, ICT, Federal College of Education Technology, Hon. Muhammad Aminu during the skills acquisition training in Kano State.

He said NASENI’s support for the programme indicated the state government’s commitment to complying with the policy thrust of the President Buhari administration, which aims to open a new vista to technological advancement for the overall economic development of the nation.

The SSG thanked the NASENI chief executive and the management team for the initiative, expressing the state’s commitment to partnering with relevant federal establishments and development partners in developing young people, transforming the general fortune of the people, as well as their socioeconomic well-being.

He urged participants to remain focused and utilise what they will learn for their advantage and that of their respective communities, even as he expressed the hope that the skills acquired will assist them in future endeavours.

In his remarks, the elated majority leader, Federal House of Representatives, National Assembly, Hon. Alhassan Doguwa, appreciated the efforts of NASENI in building the capacity of youths in the state.

Represented by his special assistant, Sen. Mas’ud Doguwa, the lawmaker urged trainers to train others, to spread knowledge.

In his goodwill message, a House of Representative member, Hon. Mustapha Dawaki said the training, the first of its kind, will enable youths in the area to become self-sufficient and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

He described the participants as “first among equals” and urged them to utilise the experience garnered in the training for diagnosis and maintenance of automobiles in their various communities.

In his remarks, the director, ICT, Federal College of Education Technology, Hon. Muhammad Aminu, lauded NASENI for its drive towards industrialisation and diversification of Nigeria’s economy through various sectors in the areas of power, food security, manufacturing and skills acquisition.

He maintained that the training will, in no small measure, enhance the skill and bring out the creativity in the youths, to make them more self-reliant. He added that this will quickly create an enabling, knowledge-driven environment for local mass production of standard parts and goods and services required for the nation’s technological advancement.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Mr. Tijani Adamu thanked NASENI for the laudable initiative which addressed the main challenge encountered by auto mechanics in maintenance and repairs. He thanked the organisers and the state government for the privilege accorded them and pledged that the training will trigger a revolution in the auto sub-sector.

Science Nigeria gathered that the tool kit presented to trainees includes a complete auto tools box, OBD II autodiagnostic scanner, coverall, safety helmet, safety footwear, hand glove, safety goggle, respiratory mask, t-shirt, face cap and other training materials.

