Natalia Bryant, 17, Mourns Sister Gianna On Her 14th Birthday: ‘I Miss Your Smile Everyday’

The late Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter Natalia gave a moving tribute to little sister Gianna on what would have been her 14th birthday. She was killed along with her dad in a January helicopter crash.

Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters are going through the painful milestones of what would have been celebratory moments in their lives. A Jan. 26 helicopter crash tragically killed her husband, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and their daughter Gianna, 13. On May 1, “Gigi” as she was known, would have turned 14 and her older sister Natalia is paying tribute to her beloved lost sibling.

“Happy 14th Birthday Gigi! I miss your smile everyday but I know you’re always smiling down on us from heaven with daddy. I LOVE YOU.” Natalia, 17, wrote on Instagram next to a photo of the sisters hugging and smiling. It looks to be a fairly recent photo prior to Gigi’s tragic passing, as she appears almost as tall as her high school volleyball star older sis. Gigi herself was a standout basketball player just like her dad, with such a bright future ahead of her.

In the pic, it’s amazing how much each sister resembles one of their parents. Natalia looks so much like her mom Vanessa, 37, as she has her nearly identical beautiful sweet eyes and smile. Meanwhile, Gigi is a mini-Kobe in the pic, with his mile-wide grin and playful brown eyes. Natalia is seen wearing a black mini-dress with tiny white polka dots, while Gigi has on black jeans, a long-sleeved white shirt with a black t-shirt over it.

Vanessa took to Instagram as well on May 1 to remember her second born daughter. Along with a picture of Gianna, Vanessa wrote, “Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!”

This is the second painful milestone date that Vanessa has gone through in the past two weeks without Kobe and Gigi. On Apr. 18 she remembered what would have been her 19th wedding anniversary to Kobe, who she called her “king.” Next to an IG photo of her on Kobe’s lap as he planted a loving kiss on her cheek, she wrote “My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you.” In addition to Natalia, Kobe left behind two young daughters with Vanessa, three-year-old Bianka and 10-month-old Capri.