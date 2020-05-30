Natalie Roser channels supermodel Elle MacPherson in a racy high-cut swimsuit

Natalie Roser is one of Australia’s hottest models.

And the 30-year-old channeled supermodel Elle MacPherson, 56, in a racy high-cut swimsuit during a racy beachside photo shoot.

The Newcastle-born beauty stuns in a series of images from the shoot, and thrilled fans on Saturday when she posted a picture of Elle from her 1987 Sports Illustrated cover.

White hot! Natalie Roser channeled supermodel Elle MacPherson (right) in a racy high-cut swimsuit as she stunned during a beachside photo shoot

The blonde stunner shared a stunning image of herself in the racy white one piece, and the cover of Elle who wore a similar black costume.

‘A little bit of 1987 inspo,’ Natalie captioned the Instagram post.

In the image, Natalie glowed as she frolicked on the sand with her luscious golden locks blowing in the wind and falling over her shoulder.

The white costume featured spaghetti straps and was backless.

Flaunt it! In other pictures from the same shoot, Natalie flaunted her slender figure and teeny waist as she changed into a sexy pastel triangle string bikini which could barely contain her ample assets

Beach babe! in the shoot, the Guess model wore natural makeup with a medium coverage foundation and a touch of bronzer to complement her glowing tan

Frolicking in and out of the water, Natalie pulled several poses to showcase her pert derriere, six-pack and endless trim pins.

Peachy! Frolicking in and out of the water, Natalie pulled several poses to showcase her pert derriere, six-pack and endless trim pins

The model played with her blonde mane, now wet from the surf as it clung to her glistening body.

Natalie celebrated her 30th birthday earlier this month.

Her partner, former Neighbours star Harley Bonner shared a heartwarming tribute to her on the day.

Hot to trot! Natalie celebrated her 30th birthday earlier this month

The 29-year-old actor posted a series of loved-up photos of the couple to Instagram and professed his love for the blonde beauty, who he started dating in 2017.

‘Happy 30th to my darling angel!! I love this life with you. More than anything. What a beautiful privilege,’ he wrote.

‘Thank you for your enormous, unwavering love and understanding. You are heaven,’ he added.

‘I love this life with you’: Harley Bonner shared a sweet tribute to his girlfriend Natalie as she celebrated her 30th birthday

‘I really need to learn more languages because every day I wake up to your gorgeous face the words “I LOVE YOU!” fall shorter and shorter of the way I feel.’

In one photo, Harley kissed his girlfriend while she embraced him from behind, while another showed the pair posing as they ate ice-cream.

The couple is believed to have started dating in 2017, shortly after Natalie ended her engagement to personal trainer Dan Adair.

In February, Natalie and Harley, who is the son of former Neighbours actress Carla Bonner, celebrated their third anniversary.