Natasha Oakley flashes her washboard abs in a crop top as she goes for a jog in Sydney’s Bondi

Australian bikini model Natasha Oakley is known for her incredible figure.

And on Wednesday, the 29-year-old flashed her washboard abs in a crop top as she went for a jog in Sydney’s Bondi.

The Bikini A Day founder pounded the pavement in her black top and a pair of high-waisted leggings, looking stylish while working up a sweat.

The blonde bombshell tied her luscious locks up into a ponytail and completed her look with a pair of vintage-style sunglasses.

She also had her iPhone in hand and wore a pair of earphones – likely putting on some pumping tracks while out on her run.

Natasha told The Daily Telegraph earlier this year that she feels ‘accomplished and energised’ by squeezing in a workout even while on holidays, and is firm on never dieting.

Natasha said she likes to stay in resorts and hotels with a gym on the premises, as she works out in the morning before eating breakfast.

Meanwhile Natasha has been in lockdown for weeks in her hometown of Sydney, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Natasha appeared to confirm that she has reunited with her ex-boyfriend, Theo Chambers.

Natasha shared a photo to Instagram of herself enjoying a romantic lunch date and tagged Theo in the post.

In the photo, wine glasses and a meal are pictured on a table and the ocean is visible in the background.

Natasha also shared a video while drinking wine and captioned the post: ‘So excited for winter’.

Back in March, the model was quizzed on recent social media posts which suggest she and Theo had rekindled their romance.

Natasha told Stellar magazine: ‘I’m happy to share a lot, but my relationship is something I like to keep private,’ appearing to confirm the rumours.

‘As my career progresses and as I get older, privacy becomes more important,’ she added.

Natasha first announced her split from businessman Theo, the son of Chambers Cellar founder Steven Chambers, in November 2019, telling The Daily Telegraph: ‘We broke up,[but] we’re still really good friends.’

Prior to her relationship with Theo, Natasha was dating French model Gilles Souteyrand until their split in July 2018.