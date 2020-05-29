Jimmys Post

Nathan Lyon’s girlfriend Emma McCarthy teases a wedding dress

Nathan Lyon’s girlfriend Emma McCarthy teases a wedding dress

Something to tell us? Nathan Lyon’s girlfriend Emma McCarthy teases a wedding dress in a post on Instagram

By Demeter Stamell and Jo Scrimshire For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Emma McCarthy raised eyebrows on Thursday when she shared a glimpse of a wedding dress on Instagram.

The 29-year-old girlfriend of cricketer Nathan Lyon shared a photo of the train of a white dress, which she captioned: ‘Behind the scenes.’

On Friday, she returned to Instagram to share another photo of herself walking down a spiral staircase, this time dressed in an embellished floral bridal gown.

Here comes the bride? Emma McCarthy, the 29-year-old girlfriend of cricketer Nathan Lyon, raised eyebrows this week when she teased a series of wedding dresses on Instagram

But Emma, who has sparked engagement rumours in the past, was simply modelling the gown for a couture bridal designer.

‘So nice being surrounded by such a creative group of women styling and shooting the @pallascouture “Ma Belle” 2021 collection,’ she told her followers. 

Emma has been dating the Australian batsman, 32, for three years.

In training: The real estate agent shared this photo on Thursday of the train of a white dress, which she captioned: 'Behind the scenes'. She posted a full-length photo the next day, and clarified that she was simply modelling the gown for a couture bridal designer

In training: The real estate agent shared this photo on Thursday of the train of a white dress, which she captioned: ‘Behind the scenes’. She posted a full-length photo the next day, and clarified that she was simply modelling the gown for a couture bridal designer

But their relationship began in scandalous circumstances, as they had been caught kissing in Perth in late 2017 while Nathan was still with his ex-partner, Mel Waring.

The former couple share two daughters together, and Mel detailed their heartbreaking split in a post on her blog, Life of Lyons, in March 2018.

The 32-year-old single mother said her pain was ‘real and deep’ and recounted nights when she would lie in bed with her children and cry.  

Controversial couple: Emma has been dating Australian batsman Nathan Lyon for three years, but their relationship is rooted in controversy

Controversial couple: Emma has been dating Australian batsman Nathan Lyon for three years, but their relationship is rooted in controversy

‘I didn’t ask for this, this wasn’t the way my life was supposed to be. He was my forever, he was my whole world,’ she wrote. 

‘Until the very end I was 100 per cent devoted to our life and I loved every part of him and our world. This was like a bomb, it went off from behind. 

‘I had to deal with [it] in a very public, humiliating and confronting way. A part of me died.’ 

Blindsided: They had been caught kissing in Perth in late 2017 while Nathan was still with his ex-partner, Mel Waring (right), who is the mother of his two children

Blindsided: They had been caught kissing in Perth in late 2017 while Nathan was still with his ex-partner, Mel Waring (right), who is the mother of his two children

Source link

admin

Related News

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall wows in tie-dye co-ords as she larks around on new show Served

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall wows in tie-dye co-ords as she larks around on new show Served

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall larks around and glues her fingers together on new show Served… after bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces engagement By Charlotte Dean For

Unforgiven and In The Heat of the Night character actor Anthony James dead at 77

Unforgiven and In The Heat of the Night character actor Anthony James dead at 77

Unforgiven and In The Heat of the Night character actor Anthony James dead at 77 By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com Published: 01:11 BST, 29 May

Millie Mackintosh shares first social media picture of her beautiful baby girl

Millie Mackintosh shares first social media picture of her beautiful baby girl

Millie Mackintosh has shared the first social media picture of her baby daughter.  The 30-year-old took to Instagram on Friday as she held her beautiful

Bride and Prejudice’s Milly Johnson on death of ex-fiancé Micah Downey

Bride and Prejudice’s Milly Johnson on death of ex-fiancé Micah Downey

Bride and Prejudice star Micah Downey died at the age of 26 on Saturday, December 28 2019, after taking a mixture of illegal and prescription drugs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *