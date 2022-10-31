Nation Wide Prayer Network Garnered over 700,000 Viewers & Listeners for October 2022 through Wednesday Global Peace Prayer & We Celebrate All Saints Day

Nation Wide Prayer Network has continued its momentum this month with its expansive reach to viewers as it continues to pray for Ukraine, Poland, Russia and the nations of the world.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — We Celebrate All Saints Day November 1st and Honor Mother Cabrini A Great Saint of God Who Helped Many in the World.

Nation Wide Prayer Network seeks to Pray for Global Peace for Ukraine, Poland, Russia and other nations so we may ALL live in Peace.

Nation Wide Prayer Network, formally known as City Wide Prayer Network, was born out of Pentecost Celebration in Philadelphia in June 2014. Thereafter, the Prayer Leaders have continued their mission to pray, and the Prayer Network has seen tremendous growth over the last 6 years. Individuals participate through the group’s social media channels and weekly conference call style services. See website for details.

As of October 2022, the Nation Wide Prayer Network had continued its record reach to almost 700,000 people. To God be the glory.

Following this record participation, the Network is embarking on a new effort to identify new National Prayer Leaders to help promote the importance and power of prayer across this country and abroad.

Please consider being a part of this national team by either calling in or logging in to support others praying in the spirit of Unification for Global Prayer of Peace and/or to become a Prayer Leader on this Network. The Nation Wide Prayer Network also welcomes support in other ways, so together the Kingdom of God can be built here on earth.

Why Join Us for Global Prayer of Peace? To help strengthen your relationship with the Lord and to help others. The power of prayer has the capability to change the world we live in – one city and country at a time.

When We Pray: Monday to Friday @ 7pm ET

Wednesday Global Prayer of Peace @ 12noon & 7pm ET

Where Do We Pray:

Three (3) options to watch LIVE daily Monday to Friday @7pm ET

1) Watch on our website LIVE at 7pm ET – http://www.nationwideprayer.org

2) Watch via Social Media ‌‌

You Tube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Bph8GB2g8AGXjSFtcT8xA

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/NationWidePrayerNetwork

Twitter – https://twitter.com/CityWidePrayers

3) LIVE via ZOOM – Link or Phone ‌ ‌

Online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8167535186

Phone: +1 929 205 6099 US

*Meeting ID: 816 753 5186

*View our calendar for more scheduling options and information:

https://nationwideprayer.org. Select “Prayer Calendar”

About the Nation Wide Prayer Network: Nation Wide Prayer Network is an intentional and prayerful effort to encourage believers to have a growing, deepening and practical relationship with the Holy Spirit. To become closer to God through the Power of Prayer. The unification of believers will be seeking to advance the Kingdom of God through the use of technology.

Media Contact:

Rev. Sharon McClain, PhD c/o Laura

717-491-6574

http://www.nationwideprayer.org

Media Contact

Rev. Sharon McClain, PhD c/o Laura, Nation Wide Prayer Network, 1 7174916574, [email protected]

SOURCE Nation Wide Prayer Network