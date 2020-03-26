National Award-winning lyricist Swanand Kirkire on COVID-19: People overconfident it won’t affect them



Swanand Kirkire talks about self-isolation and social distancing. (Photo: Swanand Kirkire/Instagram)

Singer-actor-director-lyricist Swanand Kirkire is ‘writing, singing songs, cooking, painting and watching birds outside the window’ during his self-isolation time. Kirkire went live on The Indian Express’ Facebook page on Tuesday and spoke to his fans about the importance of staying home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Here are the excerpts from the live:

How are you spending time during self-isolation?

I am doing live videos, watching news, writing new songs, reading books, watching a lot of films. We got the groceries. Hope you are doing all the necessary things, especially not going out. I am following the guidelines that were given to us by the Government of Maharashtra and the Government of India.

What has been the best outcome of self-isolation so far?

I am spending time with family. I am bird watching from my window, which I did not do in a long time. The birds also inspired me to write a poem.

“मैं हूँ क़ैद खिड़की में

वो डालियाँ फुदक रहे

चहक रहे किलक रहे

देखो कितना हंस रहे

आज़ाद आसमाँ में

उड़ उड़ के नहीं थक रहे

चंद रोज़ यूँ ही रहो

कर रहे गुज़ारिश है

सच कहा था किसी ने

हम को क़ैद रखना

ये पंछियों की साज़िश है”

What inspires your writing?

I get inspiration from fans to write and give them something new. And life itself is very inspiring.

Anything new you learned during this period?

I tried my hands at drawing and learning new recipes.

What do you think will be the outcome of this self-isolation and social distancing?

I am hoping there will be a good outcome of all this.

People are not taking social distancing seriously, what do you have to say about that?

People in India are overconfident that things won’t affect them but what we are facing today has never happened in the past. There is no reference to it. We all are dealing with it for the first time. So, all we can do is to listen to the authorities and maintain social distancing. Coronavirus works in multiplication, which can be stopped when you self-isolate yourself.

I see a silverclining (in the present situation) because if we do follow the instructions well, we will be able to control the pandemic in the right time. I also think we will see a new world once all this gets over.

Do you think it is important to create art during such times?

It is important but art is not dependent on anything. Art is with us at all times.

What will be your message to the fans?

Let’s love life, let’s create positivity and let’s love each other.

Talking about the industry, what do you feel about the era of remixes/recreations we are experiencing?

These are all phases. It is not good. You need to make new art. And a good art has no life, it remains forever. We cherish Shakespeare even today. Having said that, I also believe that creation and recreation go hand in hand. At present, there is a phase of recreation and I think it will soon go away.

When you are given a song to write professionally, how do you prepare yourself? Isn’t writing something that comes naturally, and not under compulsion?

Writing should come naturally to you but that is not possible everytime. When we write for cinema, we write with purpose but it has to look like it came naturally. You write for a script. You read the script, understand the director and music director’s point of view.

Also read | Coronavirus outbreak: Gul Panag, Anushka Shetty and others react to 21 days lockdown

What sort of work do you want to be a part of?

Every work which is coming from heart and something to give to humanity and society.

What will be your parting words for our readers?

Stay home, stay safe.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd