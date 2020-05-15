National cabinet approves virus action

OUTCOMES FROM NATIONAL CABINET MEETING

FIGURES

* 7017 cases nationally, with fewer than 1000 cases still active

* 50 people in hospital and 12 on ventilators

* 98 people have died

* More than 950,000 tests undertaken

ECONOMY

* Leaders were briefed by the heads of the Treasury, Reserve Bank and Australian Prudential Regulation Authority

* $220 billion in loan deferrals (two-thirds in mortgages and one-third for small and medium sized businesses)

* $11.7 billion in claims for early superannuation and it is not presenting liquidity issues

* $90.1 billion in Australian government securities raised since March 20, including $19 billion this week

RESTRICTIONS

* States and territories are all moving through step one of lifting restrictions

HEALTH

* Reopening of elective surgery nationally, at a pace set by the states and territories. It will be done in three stages: up to 50 per cent of normal surgical activity levels; up to 75 per cent of activity levels; up to 100 per cent of activity levels.

* $48.1 million extra for national mental health and wellbeing pandemic response plan. This will go to improving data and research, support services (especially for aged care, carers and indigenous) and better coordination and communications.

BORDERS

* Biosecurity emergency powers extended to September 17. This will enable the health minister to continue to exercise emergency powers to prevent or control the spread of COVID-19

* Process to enable the safe lifting of travel restrictions in remote areas. There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in remote communities.

