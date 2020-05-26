National Hockey League Edges Toward Restart With Detailed Plans

Under the format, the playoffs would expand from 16 teams to 24, with the top four teams in each conference earning byes. Those top four teams would compete in a round-robin tournament to determine seeding, while the other 16 teams competed in best-of-five series. N.H.L. Commissioner Gary Bettman has said that the games would be played without fans and with limited travel. Competition would be confined to two to four sites, the locations of which have yet to be determined.