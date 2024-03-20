National Press Club To Host Briefing on Case of Evan Gershkovich At One Year

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ —

News Advisory:

Event: The Evan Gershkovich Case: Where Do We Stand At One Year?

When: March 21, 2024 at 10am

Where: National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, DC

Fourth Estate Room, 13th Floor

Panel includes:

Welcome: Emily Wilkins, president, National Press Club

Danielle Gershkovich , Evan’s sister and advocate

, Evan’s sister and advocate Paul Beckett , WSJ assistant editor

, WSJ assistant editor Jason Conti , Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Dow Jones

, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Dow Jones Jason Rezaian , Global Opinions Columnist for the Washington Post

, Global Opinions Columnist for the Washington Post Bill McCarren of the National Press Club will moderate

This event is open to credentialed press and Press Club members subject to pre-registration: http://www.press.org/events/evan-gershkovich-case-where-do-we-stand-one-year

Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained by Russian security services on March 29, 2023, while reporting in Yekaterinburg, Russia and has been held in Moscow’s Lefortovo Prison ever since. The U.S. Government and the Wall Street Journal vehemently deny all allegations against him. It is the first time since 1986 that Russia has brought allegations of espionage against a U.S. reporter in Russia. The U.S. Government has designated Evan “wrongfully detained.” Evan is a journalist, and journalism is not a crime.

This briefing will provide the latest updates and perspectives on Evan’s case as he approaches one year of detention.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 or wmccarren@press.org for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

