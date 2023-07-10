National Press Club to Host the Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler at a Headliners Luncheon on Monday, July 17

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SEC Chair Gary Gensler will address artificial intelligence and securities regulation at a National Press Club Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has indicated on its regulatory agenda that it intends to propose rules in the next few months “related to investment adviser conflicts in the use of predictive data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and similar technologies in connection with certain investor interactions.”

Gensler was nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the Senate in April 2021 to head the five-member SEC. He has embarked on a wide-ranging and aggressive regulatory agenda that has drawn intense praise and criticism. He has said his goal is to improve the efficiency and transparency of financial markets and reduce costs for investors.

