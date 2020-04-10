National Siblings Day: The KarJenners & More Hot Hollywood Brothers & Sisters

Beauty, style, and talent definitely run in these families — and especially these siblings! In honor of National Siblings Day, we’re taking a look at some of the hottest celeb siblings!

It’s National Siblings Day! The unofficial holiday celebrates siblings around the world. Whether you love or loathe your sibling, there’s no doubt that it’s pretty cool having someone in your life that you share so much with — including genes! But while many will take to social media to celebrate their siblings, we’re taking the time to share the love with our favorite celebrity siblings! Whether it’s talent or good looks, the bond is as tight as the DNA with these famous siblings.

We cannot mention celebrity siblings without starting off with the sisters who rose to fame together: the Kardashians! For over a decade, the lives of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Rob, and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, have played out onscreen. Fans’ lives have all become so saturated with Kardashian content that they almost feel like they’re one of the pack — including us!

While the Kardashian and Jenner siblings all have their own things going on — separate careers, relationships, and more — it all comes back to family! Regardless of the drama — and there has been a lot of it — the Kardashians some how find a way to reconcile and bring themselves back down to earth. They’re not afraid to criticize each other or give relationship advice. It’s all love.

And now, the Kar/Jenners have their own kiddos to watch grow and build their bond! Kourtney and Kim especially have seven children between them. Kourtney is the proud mom of Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, all of whom she shares with Scott Disick. Then there’s Kim, whose children with Kanye West include North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, and Psalm, 10 months. Fans cannot wait to see how their brood grows and bonds together in the years to come!

But beyond the Kardashians and Jenners, there are plenty of famous siblings who are celebrating the day. Another pair of celebrity sisters we love are Gigi and Bella Hadid. These two aren’t just best friends, they’re also constantly supporting each other as they both navigate the modeling industry (with major success, we might add!). Between the Hemsworths, Francos, Duffs, and more there are plenty of celeb siblings that deserve our attention today. To see more famous siblings on National Siblings Day, click through the gallery above and see which other famous families we can’t get enough of!