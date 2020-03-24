National Supercomputing Mission approves installation of facility at IIT Guwahati

The Technical Advisory Committee of the National Supercomputing Mission (MSM-TAC) has approved the installation of a Supercomputing facility of the compute power of 650 TF at IIT Guwahati, Assam.

A supercomputer is a computer that has very high speed in its operation and higher memory.

The installation of the supercomputing system has been initiated under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM).

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) are coordinating the mission. The Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, are the implementing agencies.

Speaking about the Supercomputing facility, Dr. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “New Supercomputer at IIT Guwahati with 650 TFLOPS is more powerful and a technologically superior facility. It will play an important role in the field of scientific and engineering applications such as quantum mechanics, climate research, oil and gas exploration, molecular modelling, weather forecasting, spacecraft aerodynamics, computational systems biology and detonation simulations including the handling of large databases using Artificial intelligence models.