Natural Resources Canada Announces up to $15 Million to Help Communities and Businesses Adapt to a Changing Climate

OTTAWA, ON, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ – Climate change is affecting the safety, health and quality of life of people across Canada. Every year, the country faces increasing record-breaking climate events, including wildfires, extreme heatwaves and floods, on top of slow onset climate impacts, such as thawing permafrost and rising sea levels. Working together to reduce risk from the changing climate will keep Canadian communities safer and healthier. It will also shield the economy from shocks and help avoid some of the rising costs of extreme weather. Simply put, the choices we make today will help decide the future of our communities, our livelihoods, our environment and our economy.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, launched a call for proposals for project funding through the Climate Change Adaptation Program , a five-year initiative aimed at helping Canada’s regions and sectors adapt to a changing climate. The program, which is in support of Canada’s National Adaptation Strategy, will fund the development of tools and resources on topics such as adaptation skills, economics, natural resource sectors and emerging adaptation issues.

Natural Resources Canada is now accepting proposals for cost-shared projects with up to $15 million in available funding. Eligible recipients include for-profit and not-for-profit organizations such as Indigenous organizations, academic institutions, non-governmental organizations, industry, research and professional associations, companies and businesses, and provincial, territorial, regional, and municipal governments and their departments and agencies.

Virtual information sessions will be held in English on July 18, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET and in French on July 19, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET to provide information about this call for proposals and to answer questions from potential applicants. The registration links for the information sessions are available on the call for proposals webpage .

For more information, please contact adaptation@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca .

Quotes

“The impacts associated with climate change — intensified wildfires, devastating flooding, more powerful storm systems and others — are being felt in every region of Canada. That is why Canada is committed to a comprehensive plan to adapt to, and mitigate, the effects of climate change. The National Adaptation Strategy makes important investments, like in flood mapping, which will protect Canadian lives and livelihoods, and ensure more resilient and prosperous communities. Today’s call for proposals supports this vital work.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Starting in 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $6.5 billion in adaptation, including $2 billion in commitments since fall 2022 to implement the National Adaptation Strategy and support other adaptation-related activities. When disaster relief is factored in, federal investments exceed $10 billion .

has invested more than in adaptation, including in commitments since fall 2022 to implement the National Adaptation Strategy and support other adaptation-related activities. When disaster relief is factored in, federal investments exceed . Every dollar spent on adaptation measures saves up to $15 , including both direct and indirect economy-wide benefits. Every dollar invested in adaptation generates significant benefits. Some examples of this return on investment include:

, including both direct and indirect economy-wide benefits. Every dollar invested in adaptation generates significant benefits. Some examples of this return on investment include: Implementing new flooding and wildfire guidelines and standards for new construction could save Canada an estimated $4.7 billion a year — saving nearly $12 per $1 invested.

Climate-resilient building codes implemented in Canada have an estimated benefit-cost ratio of 12:1, which is equivalent to a 1,100 percent return on investment.

Urban forests in the City of Toronto have been shown to generate $3.20 for every dollar invested by lowering cooling costs, improving air quality and reducing strains on stormwater infrastructure.

economic growth by annually, which is equal to 50 percent of projected gross domestic product growth. Through the National Adaptation Strategy, the Government of Canada is helping infrastructure owners and investors develop projects that contribute to Canada’s path to net-zero emissions. With an anticipated release in spring 2024, a new platform of climate toolkits will help owners and investors identify risks and better determine locally appropriate solutions that make communities more resilient to climate change.

is helping infrastructure owners and investors develop projects that contribute to path to net-zero emissions. With an anticipated release in spring 2024, a new platform of climate toolkits will help owners and investors identify risks and better determine locally appropriate solutions that make communities more resilient to climate change. In the coming months, the federal government will work with provinces and territories to advance bilateral action plans as a key step to implementing the strategy. Likewise, the government will work with First Nations, Inuit and Métis on a regional and distinctions basis through the Indigenous Climate Leadership Agenda which supports self-determined Indigenous climate actions.

