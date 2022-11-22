Nature's Generator, Inc. Announces Sitewide Sale Starting on Black Friday

OXNARD, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Nature’s Generator, Inc. announces they will be hosting their largest sale in their 7-year history. The sale is scheduled to run from Black Friday through Cyber Monday (11/22 – 11/28).

Nature’s Generator will be hosting a sitewide, 15% off all items. Headlining the promotion will be the Nature’s Generator Gold Essential package that will retail for $499.99. This is the solar generator doorbuster of the year!

Nature’s Generator prides itself on many industry firsts and for the first time in the solar generator industry, you will be able to purchase a complete 1800 watt solar generator system, including the 100W solar panel for under $500!

Nature’s Generator Gold Essential System:

Nature’s Generator Gold Essential System (1800 watt power capacity and 100 watt solar panel and 50-foot long 12 AWG cable) available to consumers at $499.99 – https://naturesgenerator.com/products/natures-generator-gold-essential

The Nature’s Generator Gold Essential System is only available through our direct website. For more information and order details on the Nature’s Generator Gold Essential System or any other products, please visit our website.

The sitewide sale will see a retail price reduction of 15% on all items across the board besides the 200 USD (or 28.5%) savings or on the Gold Essentials Package. This includes the new Nature’s Generator Powerhouse, Elite or 1800w systems and accompanying accessories, potential savings reaching up to $1,425 off retail. With winter looming, this is the perfect time to get yourself a clean, self-sustaining renewable energy back-up solution now!

For more information on the promotion or Nature’s Generator branded products, please visit here at https://naturesgenerator.com/pages/black-friday-sale.

ABOUT US

At Nature’s Generator, our mission has always been simple: to create affordable clean renewable-energy products capable of providing unlimited clean energy to all who need it. Having seen the number of issues plaguing gas-powered generators like fatal carbon monoxide poisonings and the havoc burning fossil fuels wreaks on our environment, we set out to create a generator that could be operated by anyone, anywhere, to power anything.

Nature’s Generator has been the low-price leader in the portable solar and wind powered generator market since our inception. Founded in 2015 we have multiple industry “firsts” and continue this trend with our latest release, the whole-home solar-powered Nature’s Generator Powerhouse.

We were the first solar generator company to offer a complete system for only $999.99. We haven’t budged from this price for over 7 years, until now! Because we believe access to electricity should be a right — not a privilege for a those who can afford it.

With every product we design, we keep our customer’s wallet in mind. We strive to provide unparalleled product performance for the money. Our goal has always been to provide the most power for your dollar.

At Nature’s Generator we want to do the right thing for people here and around the world who don’t have access to affordable clean electricity, and we want to do the right thing for the environment. Scientists have shown we have around a decade to make corrections, or the climate change crisis reaches a tipping point.

The world needs to make the transition to clean renewable energy now.

Contact:

Natures Generator, Inc.

3130 Paseo Mercado, Suite 106

Oxnard, CA 93036

[email protected]

800.975.7909

For more information, please contact Gregory Adams at 805.278.2000.

