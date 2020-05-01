Naturist former soldier, 45, jailed for two years for flashing at customers

Robert Jenner has been jailed for 12 months for wearing transparent trousers to the pub

A naked carpenter once jailed for flashing at Tesco staff is back behind bars after wearing see-through trousers to a Wetherspoons pub.

Robert Jenner, 45, was sentenced to two years’ jail last year after being convicted of 10 offences of indecent exposure.

Jenner earned the nickname ‘the naked carpenter’ for his enjoyment of working in the buff, but was the subject of a series of complaints by people offended by his behaviour.

But within weeks of his release from prison, the former soldier with the Princess of Wales Regiment was seen walking through Maidstone town centre in Kent, wearing the transparent trousers.

A police officer who saw him said the the Iraq War veteran, who was drunk, laughed as he said he had been drinking in a nearby Wetherspoons pub.

Jenner, of Snodland, Kent, joked with police who challenged him that he was ‘Mr Inappropriate’.

Jailing him for a total of 12 months, Judge Julian Smith said Jenner had shown a ‘deliberate and defiant’ attitude to those offended by his behaviour and to a court order.

Jenner, who has been nicknamed the Naked Carpenter for his lack of clothes whilst working, has been jailed for his ‘deliberate and defiant’ attitude to those offended by his behaviour

He added that any debt owed to him by society for his military service had been ‘extinguished’ by his persistent behaviour and lack ‘reflection and remorse’.

Referring to the exposure offence, Judge Smith told Jenner: ‘This is serious in the sense it was deliberate and a calculated decision to breach the (criminal behaviour) order in a flagrant and forthright way.

‘You had been drinking in Wetherspoon’s and found the whole process entertaining and amusing as tbe police were speaking to you, and you were laughing.

‘I accept no members of the public had complained….but you have a persistent record.

‘This was conduct which appears to be ongoing, almost without break, and quite deliberate.

The 45-year-old was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment last year after being convicted of 10 offences of indecent exposure

‘It was undoubtedly a deliberate, quite specific, and defiant act.’

Judge Smith said the intention of his malicious communication was to ‘unsettle and cause distress’ to the witness.

He also imposed a five-year restraining order, and warned that any further ‘arrogant disregard’ of the law in would result in a longer jail term.

Jenner, formerly of Bingley Close, Snodland, Kent, but now of no fixed address, was recalled on licence following his arrest on January 20 this year.

However, his latest sentence is unlikely to effect his release date in appoximately six months’ time.

Prosecutor Daniel Stevenson said it was at about 11.20pm on January 20 that Jenner was seen walking along the street, intoxicated and dressed in transparent trousers without underwear.

‘He was laughing and called himself Mr Inappropriate. When asked if he was wearing anything under his trousers, he said ‘Socks’.’

At the time, Jenner was subject to a seven-year criminal behaviour order which stated he had to have at least one layer of clothing covering his genitals when in public areas or not attending a naturist event.

Jenner, who served in the Iraq War, was also on court bail for sending a malicious communication to a woman just five weeks after being freed from prison on licence.

She had previously reported him to police in September 2018 after she saw him jogging past her in just a pair of running shoes.

But despite that case later being dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service, he contacted the witness on November 15 last year by sending her a Facebook friend request and then a message threatening to sue her over what she had told police.

Jenner appeared at Maidstone Crown Court, Kent on Thursday for sentencing, having been convicted by magistrates of indecent exposure, breach of a criminal behaviour order, and sending a malicious communication.

He had been jailed in March last year after a jury heard he wore jeans with a hole cut in his crotch area while delivering parcels for Hermes in November and December 2017.

A photo of Jenner in 2016 whose victims over a 10 month period incldued a 14-year-old schoolgirl and a pregnant woman

He also paraded his manhood by wearing see-through shorts during visits to a supermarket, country park and shopping centre, all in Kent.

His victims over a 10-month period included a 14-year-old schoolgirl and a pregnant woman, and on two occasions it was snowing.

In February 2017, Jenner was however cleared of 11 other charges of indecent exposure.

These related to him carrying out chores, gardening and DIY tasks in the nude.

He first made headlines as the Naked Carpenter in September 2016 when his activities in just work boots led to complaints from neighbours.