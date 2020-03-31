Naval Ship Captain Begs For Solution To Crew’s Coronavirus Outbreak

The captain of a U.S. nuclear aircraft carrier experiencing a dangerous coronavirus outbreak is pleading with the Navy to let the sailors out of the ship’s close quarters and into onshore quarantine spaces.

In a letter first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle on Tuesday, USS Theodore Roosevelt Capt. Brett Crozier made a rare plea with senior military officials as he grappled with more than 100 of his 4,000-plus sailors having COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, just in the past week.

“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors,” he wrote Monday from off the coast of Guam, where the ship is currently docked.

Socially isolating those who are infected is impossible given the ship’s tight quarters.